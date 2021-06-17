...Minister: WASA notice to customers not unreasonable

The same UNC people calling on the Government to instruct WASA to hold its hand on debt collection are the same ones who complain in the Parliament and elsewhere that they constituents are not getting water.
“You cannot have it both ways. You cannot have your cake and eat it,” Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday, as he responded to calls from several UNC MPs to grant a moratorium on the payment of water rates and stop its disconnection drive during the pandemic because people are under pressure.
“That is typical of the UNC’s pattern of behaviour, to ride the wave of populist sentiment whether it is a vigil after an unfortunate murder or a call for pepper spray legislation, in their attempt to make themselves relevant,” he said.
“WASA has not consulted me on this (debt recovery programme) issue. I view it as an operational matter, for which the responsibility lies with the board and the management of the Authority and they are capable of explaining to the country what is being done,” he said.
Gonzales said however he had seen the WASA notice to customers and he did not believe it was unreasonable. “It is inviting people who are in arrears to come in and make an arrangement with the Authority to settle their outstanding liability. I am certain that if people take up on that offer then they wouldn’t face the prospect of disconnection. It is not that WASA is just arbitrarily going out and disconnecting customers. They are inviting customers to come in and make a plan to settle the arrears over a period of time. I would suggest that persons in this category contact the authority and make use of the offer,” he said.
On the issue of people facing loss of income on account of the pandemic, Gonzales said he believed WASA has taken that into consideration and “that is why they are inviting affected persons to come in and make an arrangement with the utility”.
Typical UNC noise
Gonzales added: “When you (the customer) cannot get water because WASA can’t use their pump or they can’t use their booster station, the same Vandana (Mohit) and the same Saddam Hosein and the same Dinesh Rambally (UNC representatives) would come out and condemn the Minister and Government because their constituents can’t get water.
“This is typical UNC noise and I am not going to be pulled into it. We have a board and management operating the utility. And they are doing what they believe is in the best interest of the utility company, so that it would be in the position to provide the country with a stable and reliable water supply.
“They have not discussed this matter with me and until some time I would leave that to Dr (Executive director Lennox) Sealey and his team to level with the country on this matter,” he said.
On Hosein’s criticism that WASA was threatening punitive action and intimidating customers, Gonzales said under the law WASA had the authority after making appeals to customers who owe them, to seize their property. “But are they seizing any properties?” he asked rhetorically.
“When citizens don’t have water in their taps, of course then that would be the problem. If the Authority is taking action to make sure that it has the financing to ensure that it can provide a service to make sure that water is treated and distributed to the country, that they have the funds to buy the chemicals, [to buy desalinated ] water which cost a lot of money, to provide for system maintenance, to repair leaks, all these things cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility has to get its funding via the water rates paid by customers. If customers are not paying their water rates then obviously the utility company would not be able to do the routine maintenance programme and this could further affect the quality of the service provided.
I know WASA is in a very difficult position and they are doing what they think is best in the current circumstances,” he said.
Earlier this month WASA revealed that 45 per cent of its 400,000 plus customers were in arrears of two or more billing cycles. WASA said this was against the backdrop of existing water rates being the lowest in the hemisphere.
On Tuesday Finance Minister Colm Imbert signalled that Government had to address the large subsidy bill, which included its $2 billion annual subsidy to WASA.