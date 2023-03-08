Minister: We are concerned about him

MINISTER of Social Development Donna Cox has expressed concern following a viral video circulating on Sunday revealing the treatment of Trinidad and Tobago’s first world title boxer Claude Noel—an amputee—dragging on the floor, pleading for assistance.
But what is of more concern to Minister Cox, is the fact that the State has been providing monthly financial assistance to Noel and, according to her, he has not been in the best of care.
“I am saying we are indeed concerned about him; we recognise that the video is not new but still the fact that he receives $8,000 a month, I think that he should be properly cared for. If you have to take him to a home then they can take him to an expensive home to get proper care, with that money,” Cox said.
The minister sought to lay out in detail the financial support given to Noel.
“We checked our system, he is indeed in receipt of a senior citizens pension, he also receives the Special Achievers Grant from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, he is also in receipt of an NIS grant of $3,000 also. His monthly income we have is $8,000. It would appear he owns his home and his nephew lives next door. There is supposed to be a live-in caregiver,” Cox said.
Despite this, Minister Cox said further assistance would be provided to the legendary boxer.
“Our team is going to try to get a caregiver from the Geriatric Adolescence Programme (GAP) to assist to reduce the cost. Family Services Division also went and they are now going to try to assess and provide a district health visitor to help offset the medical and transportation costs to get him to the doctor. They said he has not been to the doctor in the past six months. We also would try to assist with him getting a hospital bed under the medical equipment grant,” she said.
Cox said following the viral video of the former champion boxer dragging himself on the floor, pleading for help, members of the public condemned the State without knowing the facts.
“What I see happening is a trend now because a lot of persons who receive help from the State, many times you wonder how the money is being spent. We can’t be there every day to police what you do with your relatives, okay, but at least the State comes forward and we do our part.
“We try to assist as much as possible, and as soon as that video came out, you know there was a whole uproar about the Government and the Government because people don’t check to get background information, they just started to talk. For me, I was concerned,” Cox said.
The minister is pleading with family members to treat their elderly loved ones with dignity and respect.
“I want to encourage family members because we’re seeing financial abuse. I’m not saying in this case. because we really don’t have all the details. But we are seeing where persons are receiving pensions and receiving different grants, and they’re not being well taken care of by their relatives. We are not talking about strangers, and therefore we are just appealing to persons to take care of our elderly,” she said.
On Sunday, a nearly-three-minute video circulated on social media, where Noel is seen dragging himself on the floor, calling for his stick and for help.
His nephew, Renny Andy Noel, confirmed the video was taken by his caretaker about a year ago.
Officers from the Malabar Police Station have since visited the family and taken statements.
Investigations are continuing.