THE first three babies born in 2023 are all female. Just a minute into the new year, a woman at the Tobago Regional Health Authority gave birth to this country’s first New Year’s Day baby.
At 12.01 a.m. yesterday, Andrea Duncan gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 3.5 kilogrammes. She was not alone; at the North Central Regional Health Authority, Melissa Baker gave birth to a girl weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 12.12 a.m. A 7-pound 5-ounce baby girl was born to Dinesha Huggins, at 1.58 a.m. in the North West Regional Health Authority region.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement at a news conference yesterday at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, where he congratulated the moms on their bundles of joy. Also on hand were Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins, chair of the board of directors, and Dr Brian Armour, CEO of the South West Regional Health Authority.
San Fernando General Hospital had four births for 2023 up until yesterday evening. Two of the four mothers are Venezuelan nationals.
Deyalsingh also discussed maternity care and ongoing initiatives to lower the rate of maternal mortality. He also provided a brief overview of the healthcare landscape in 2023.
He said, “Venezuelans or migrants of any nationality can access maternal care.” For 2022, we only had two maternal deaths: one in the private sector and one in the public sector. Unfortunately, Covid complications were the cause of the one in the public sector.”
Despite the loss, Deyalsingh stated that it was one of their greatest years in the health sector to yet.
SDGs achieved
“We have achieved our Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3), which were due to be achieved in 2030; we started hitting those numbers in 2018—12 years ahead of schedule,” he said.
Deyalsingh discussed the excellent care provided to mothers in Trinidad and Tobago, but also noted that unfortunate events can still occur anywhere in the world.
“Our current focus is strengthening our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) capabilities,” he stated.
According to Deyalsingh, priority will be given to upgrading the Mount Hope Maternity NICU, San Fernando NICU, Port of Spain NICU, and Arima NICU with new tools and personnel. He said that a request had been made to Cuba for paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit nurses to help with this project, but he would not say how many Cuban nurses would be required for this specialisation. Although there have been improvements in reducing maternal mortality, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to be a problem in the country.
According to Deyalsingh, the ministry will begin a number of initiatives in 2023 to reduce the prevalence of NCDs.
Deyalsingh is urging the populace to get more active, swap out some of the fast food for fruits and vegetables, and replace soft drinks with water in order to fight the prevalence of NCDs in the country. “If we can accomplish those three basic things, people can be a lot healthier, much more productive, and live longer lives but at a healthier level,” he said.