Minister: Worldwide scramble for doses

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh could not say when the majority of the adult population would be vaccinated because it depends on what happens in the “worldwide scramble for vaccines”.
“What has happened is that because of the shortage of vaccines, COVAX has made a decision and we have accepted the initial advance of 33,600 all things being equal again, I am told by COVAX and PAHO we can expect the remainder of 77,000 vaccinations sometime between the end of April, the beginning of May and the 33,000 we are receiving will see us through that period,” Deyalsingh said in response to a questions from UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in the Senate yesterday.
Deyalsingh said the Government was exploring the African Medicines Council Platform where T&T is registered as a purchaser for over 400,000 vaccines across three vaccine platforms- AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson’s. He said the Government was also exploring bilateral talks with India, China, Germany, France and Canada as well as direct bilateral talks with suppliers such as Johnson and Johnson, Sinopharm and Bharat Biotech. He said the government was exploring all options in the context of an absolute global shortage of vaccines.
Vaccination of the population was always based on the principle of the high risk high exposure groups would come first in the vaccination according to COVAX principles, Deyalsingh said. He said non-communicable disease (NCD) patients which are part of the general adult population will be vaccinated in phase one, the number of vaccines being the limiting factor. He said in phase one members of the general adult population to be vaccinated would include those in the long stay homes. In phase two, the vaccination policy will move out to those persons with NCDs plus essential workers and in phase three the majority of the adult population will be vaccinated, depending on the number of vaccines that are available. “I think we can realise that there is a global shortage in vaccines and we are working assiduously across all platforms to acquire enough vaccines for specially what we call small island developing states which are being unfairly disadvantaged in the purchase and acquisition of vaccines,” he said.
21 children had MIS-C
Meanwhile, responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, Deyalsingh said as of March 9, 2021 there were no confirmed cases of Mis-C (Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome) among infants in Tobago.
Deyalsingh said however that there were 29 suspected cases—28 in Trinidad and one in Tobago. He said on confirmatory testing there were 21 confirmed cases in Trinidad. Deyalsingh said he checked with the doctors yesterday morning and he was happy to report that all 21 infants had recovered, with there being no fatalities. He said all public health protocols and guidelines have been employed to mitigate any risks. MIS-C is associated with Covid-19 and is a condition where different parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.