Ministers hold discussions at Cabinet retreat

WITH the national budget presentation mere weeks away, Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday made a presentation at a Cabinet retreat led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The retreat, which is taking place at Crews Inn Hotel and Yachting Centre, Chaguaramas, kicked off on Monday after the ceremonial opening of the Parliament, and will end today at midday. Discussions are said to be focused on the budget, among other issues.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, meets with Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard, left, and former West Indies leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine yesterday at The Crews Inn Hotel, Chaguaramas.

The Express understands that all Government members, which included non-Cabinet members, were at Crews Inn on Monday evening, where a dinner was held.

The core Cabinet group was locked in meetings yesterday.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page yesterday shared photographs of the Prime Minister chairing the meeting.

The post stated that the morning session ­began with a presentation by Imbert.

The Prime Minister also took time to meet with Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard and former West Indies leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine during a working lunch at the hotel.

The Facebook post stated that Rowley continues to engage a number of cricket stakeholders in his capacity as chairman of the Caricom Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket.

In September 2021, Rowley chaired a three-day retreat at Blenheim House, the prime minister’s official residence in Tobago.

Following the retreat, Rowley held a news conference to update the country on the outcome of that retreat. It is expected that the prime minister may also do so today.

Whilst there has been speculation about a reshuffle, on Monday the Prime Minister steered clear of criticising any Cabinet member, and declined to comment about the performance of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Police Commissioner Erla Christopher.

He said, “As you would have observed, I have not joined that conversation of counting murders—and the National Security Minister works with me, and I understand what he is doing, what we are doing, and what the nation’s problem is, so I’m not going to join that conversation of measuring one or two here or there because if we have ten murders, that is ten too many.”

Cabinet Members

1. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

2. Attorney General Reginald Armour

3. Finance Minister Colm Imbert

4. National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

5. Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis

6. Energy Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young

7. Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi

8. Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles

9. Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe

10. Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings

11. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister–Communications Symon De Nobriega

12. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

13. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

14. Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales

15. Labour Minister Stephen McClashie

16. Social Development Minister Donna Cox

17. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy

18. 1 Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus

19. Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne

20. Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

21. Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein

22. Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell

23. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

24. Public Administration Minister Allyson West

