MINISTERS of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julien extended condolences yesterday to the relatives and classmates of two schoolboys who lost their lives over the weekend in separate circumstances.
Caleb Martineau, 16, and Jameel Ali, 14, were killed on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Ali was killed when a gate fell on him at his Aranjuez home on Sunday morning.
In a news statement, Gadsby-Dolly said, the two unfortunate incidents are a tragic loss, not only to the families and students, but also to the schools administration and the wider community.
She added that the Ministry of Education will provide all the necessary support to the families and classmates, through its Students Support Services Division.
On Saturday night around 11.30 p.m., Martineau was preparing for a small house party at a friend’s home at Morne Coco Road, Le Platte Village, Maraval .
His relatives said while running towards his house to retrieve a laptop computer he ran into gunfire intended for someone else.
They also believed that had Caleb not been shot, the party would have proceeded and if ambushed by the gunmen, there would have been a massacre.
Two other persons, Ric Toussaint, 35, and Lauranzo Pereira, 18, were also shot but have since survived their injuries, according to police.
Martineau’s sister, who asked not to be named, said in a phone interview with the Express yesterday that he was a Form Four pupil of Tranquillity Government Secondary, Port of Spain.
She said it was only when he died on Saturday she heard that he often assisted a wheel-chair user classmate since Form One.
“I did not even know that and my brother and I were close,” she said.
She said he was born when she was 16 and was considered a “miracle baby” by their parents.
“His first name means strong and devoted one and everyone said that they loved Caleb...his friends, his family, his teachers and right now our home village is gloomy,” she said.
She said she heard people were asking why wouldn’t they protest but to that she replied, “why?”
“That wasn’t who Caleb was,” she said.
“With a protest we would be inconveniencing other people who had nothing to do with this,” she said.
“He went nowhere but for most of last week his friends were begging him to come out because usually by 6 p.m. his mother would come outside and tell him... time to come in,” she said.
She said her brother followed their parents’ example of hard work and began washing cars as a way to have money for the things he wanted, namely his driver’s licence, a new phone and a pair of shoes.
Martineau also dreamed of one day working in the energy sector.
His sister said, “It was my fiancé who pushed him to that and it was what he really wanted.”
She said her parents were not taking their son’s death well.
“Right now my mom and my dad cannot help themselves as I would not wish this on my worst enemy,” she said.
“None of us were expecting this,” she added.