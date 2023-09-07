‘new beginning’: Newly installed Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne, from left; Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis; Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox; MP, Port of Spain South, Keith Scotland; UDeCott CEO Tamica Charles-Phillips; National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds; Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh; and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young turn the sod for the assessment centre and temporary shel­ter for socially displaced people, on South Quay, Port of Spain, yesterday.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK