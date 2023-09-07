PORT OF Spain is getting a five-storey, $55.6 million assessment centre and temporary shelter for its growing population of socially displaced people.
The sod was turned for the facility at South Quay, yesterday, which is to be completed in 24 months, at a cost of $55,805,625, according to project manager, Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCott).
Addressing the ceremony were Social Development Minister Donna Cox, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland and National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds.
Cox said the issue of finding solutions for street dwellers has “plagued” the country for over four decades, with attempts since the 1970s to establish centres to care for such people.
She said there have been seven task forces on the matter, with much material being produced on recommendations and only some partially implemented.
Cox said the issue has not been neglected, but presented challenges.
The Social Development Minister said a recent survey of the capital city and environs showed a total of 254 people living on the streets.
Cox said there were 198 men and 12 women living on the streets in Port of Spain, seven men and two women in Diego Martin and 34 men and one woman in Woodbrook.
The minister said displaced people will sometimes “migrate” when they hear that work is being done for the homeless, and will sometimes move to another district.
The intended shelter will be a “dedicated” space where the socially displaced could be comfortable and “feel at home and accepted”.
Cox noted the homeless usually find shelter where they can, such as under bridges and buildings, which she said was lacking in dignity.
However, these people would have come from families and may be fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, she said.
Some people on the streets are mentally unwell, may be deportees, substance abusers or former prisoners. Cox said some were elderly and some suffered neglect.
The new facility will “mark a new beginning” for those it takes in, she said, while thanking NGOs (non-governmental organisations), faith-based organisations and individuals who have been caring for the homeless.
Sensitive, challenging
MP Scotland said while efforts were always being made to find solutions for street dwellers, this was challenging dealing with human beings.
Scotland said some people had families and, in addition, people had to be dealt with humanely.
The South Quay facility is being built by Amalgamated Engineering Services Ltd and work began on May 31.
The site boasts 41,538 square feet and the building will be 62,000 square feet, to serve around 200 socially displaced people.
The facility will also accommodate a staff of 25 and will feature an intake lounge, assessment centre, computer lab, library, multipurpose hall, laundry and bathroom facilities, dining hall and kitchen.
There will also be a staff post, male and female dormitories, TV rooms and general gathering and storage rooms.
Cox said it was decided that the facility “must not remind them of the streets” and must not look “downtrodden”.
She said the facility will be “more than just a shelter”, with skills training, access to jobs and health care being provided to the homeless.
Cox said the place must be a “sanctuary” and offer new beginnings to those who access it.
She noted the Socially Displaced Persons Act was being reviewed in order to provide the State and its agencies with the authority to remove homeless people from the streets.
Cox appealed to the families of those affected by homelessness to co-operate with the State and those seeking to help street dwellers.
Legal issues surrounding the removal of people from the streets was also noted by Hinds, who said he believed removing people from the streets and into a safe space was the “humane” thing to do.