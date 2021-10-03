Secondary school pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six who are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus return to the physical classroom today.
Out of a population of 30,000 pupils in these forms, more than 14,000 parents have responded through consent forms to have their children take the Covid-19 vaccine, the Express was told by a source familiar with school operations in the country.
In a news release yesterday, the Ministry of Education said, in accordance with stakeholder requests, and in recognition of their unique circumstances, schools have the flexibility to determine their individual school reopening plans based on the policy directions given in the guidelines.
It said these plans will be submitted to the ministry, where they will be examined and monitored by the Division of School Supervision.
“This approach is underscored by the fact that school enrolment, staffing, timetables, subject offerings and physical plans vary, and school reopening plans must be allowed to reflect this. The fact that the Ministry has not been prescriptive in the approach to transition is a reflection of the understanding and appreciation of these nuances,” the ministry stated.
It emphasised that school supervisors have been and continue to work closely with schools as they enter into this unprecedented period of transition, providing additional guidance where necessary.
“Close attention to the operations of schools during this transitional period will be paid by the relevant divisions of the ministry. This time of transition back to the physical classroom is fraught with challenges, and will require adjustments in policy and operations along the way; the ministry will continue to work closely with schools to provide as much guidance, advice, resources and support as possible,” the ministry assured.
The ministry said the Guidelines for the Reopening of Schools were issued to all schools on September 23.
Vaccination cards
must be shown
According to the Guidelines, fully-vaccinated pupils of Forms Four to Six showing up for classes must present their Covid-19 vaccination cards to school officials today only.
The card must show that a two-week period after the date of the second vaccination has elapsed.
Pupils of these forms who are not fully vaccinated by today are not allowed to attend physical classes today but can do so at a later date, once they present their vaccination card confirming their fully-vaccinated status.
The document states that “online school continues for all other students until further advised”.
It states that pupils at primary schools, Forms One to Three at secondary schools, special schools and early childhood care and education (ECCE) centres will continue to attend school virtually “until advised otherwise”.
“All fully-vaccinated pupils are expected to report physically to school for teaching and practical classes as time-tabled to do so. A fully-vaccinated pupil who is absent from physical classes but present online must be recorded as absent on the electronic attendance register and a note taken of the online attendance,” it notes.
It adds that only fully-vaccinated pupil of Forms Four, Five and Six are expected to be physically present to write end-of-term exams.
“Schools may employ hybrid examination formats where required,” it stated.