Ministry defends plans

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is defending its plan to have Carnival 2022 events on a limited basis.
This as the decision has been met with mixed reviews from stakeholders and members of the public.
In a release yesterday, the ministry said: “To reiterate, the ministry has proposed a ‘Taste of Carnival’ which would include specific types of Carnival activities for vaccinated persons only in safe-zone arrangements deemed to pose the least risk from a public health standpoint in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
“These Carnival-type activities include calypso, soca, extempo, chutney and steel pan shows and competitions usually held during the Carnival season.
“The ministry has not proposed that Carnival in its truest sense be held, nor did it ever attempt to mislead anyone as it pertains to its proposal for safe Carnival activities to be held during the Carnival season.”
The ministry was critical of the Express headline, “Carnival is on”, on Thursday. The full Express headline with supporting information was “Carnival is on—Safe zone concert-type events for fully vaccinated only. No fetes”.
The ministry also acknowledged “the hardship being experienced by the events industry and by all culture workers, as indicated recently by our valued stakeholders. And in that regard, we continue to work together, as we always have, to bring relief, and to consider and implement proposals for an early, but safe and cautious restart to the entire entertainment industry”.
The ministry said the events as proposed in its “Taste of Carnival” proposal cannot and were not a replacement to the numerous opportunities and events that a full Carnival celebration provides.
“We strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated and urge the event stakeholders to continue to join us in that call at every opportunity,” the ministry said.