Ministry eyes Monday start

Tens of thousands of school children are in line to get a Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 from as early as Monday.
Parents and school officials will be given details on the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for secondary school pupils over the age of 12 today, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed yesterday afternoon.
“We are working with the Ministry of Health and the target is to begin on Monday,” she told the Express via WhatsApp. Gadsby-Dolly said there are approximately 81,000 pupils in the public secondary school system and approximately 10,000 in private secondary schools in Trinidad and Tobago. A donation of 305,370 doses of the World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Trinidad and Tobago from the United States at 7.50 a.m. yesterday. Speaking from Piarco International Airport, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reiterated that the Pfizer vaccines will be designated for the specific age group of 12 to 18-year-olds.
He said: “These Pfizer vaccines will be used almost exclusively for our 12-to-18 cohort, that is secondary school and some in first year university because it is the only one that we have for that age cohort. “I’ve been having ongoing conversations with my colleague, Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. (Yesterday) there was a technical meeting between Health and Education (ministries). If all goes well, we want to start administering these vaccines early next week once the Ministry of Education gives us the go-ahead but we do have to pre-plan,” he added.
Earlier yesterday, Gadsby-Dolly told the Express the ministry was “heartened by any measure of protection that can be offered to our children against Covid-19. Educational continuity is paramount and though online teaching is the best arrangement that can be offered when physical school is not available, it is globally acknowledged that it cannot replace the face-to-face interaction that our young people so desperately need.”
Gadsby-Dolly said in a phone interview: “We have been tracking the many countries that have been able to restart physical school, even in the presence of the Delta variant, and a critical layer of protection has been the vaccination of children 12 and over along with high rates of vaccine uptake in the adult population. We are happy that our children in Trinidad and Tobago now join the adults in having access to this opportunity.”
Also speaking at the airport yesterday, executive director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Dr Joy St John said “the timing of the arrival of the vaccines in the 15 Caricom countries is almost perfect so we are very pleased that the US government extended this welcomed gesture to the Caricom region...” The donation of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in the country was the first batch of almost 908,000 doses to come from the United States.
The vaccines come with some logistical challenges, Minister Deyalsingh said.
He explained: “The Pfizer vaccine has its particular logistical challenges. They have to be stored at -70 degrees (Celsius). We have those -70 sub-zero freezers in Trinidad and Tobago. We have had them since February preparing for this date. They are stored at -70 but before you could use them, the logistical challenges are a little more complex than the other vaccines. They have to be transferred to a -20 degree environment for two days. Then once it has been stored at -20 for two days and they come down to a liquid form, you have 30 days to keep it at two to eight degrees to use them up so the logistical challenges are much more complex than either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca.”
Once ready to be distributed, the Health and Education ministries will have one month to distribute to thousands of children, which poses additional logistical challenges, he said. There will also be a 21- to 28-day gap between receiving the first dose and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram told the Express by WhatsApp yesterday. Deyalsingh said the Pfizer vaccines may be administered at alternative sites as opposed to the current mass vaccination sites.
Pointing out the challenge, he said: “To bring thousands of children plus their parents into a mass vaccine site which is already fully utilised, so we are looking at alternate sites for children to come with their parents because unlike an adult (which) is one person, this is going to be a child with a mother and father and parking and all those logistical things we have to look at.”
Asked about parents’ vaccine hesitancy being an issue, Deyalsingh said the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be assisting his Ministry and the Ministry of Health to give parents information for them to give informed consent to have their children vaccinated.
The vaccines arrived less than 24 hours after the Ministry announced that two unvaccinated returning nationals had tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19.
Deyalsingh urged parents to make the best decision to protect their children. He said, “What you have noticed worldwide with the Delta variant, it tends to attack children a lot more and the effects of the Delta variant on that age group are very, very severe so we want to encourage all parents to make the right decision to protect the lives of your children as they are the future. They are the leaders of tomorrow.”
Asked if members of the public other than pupils may be able to get Pfizer vaccines if there is an excess before its expiry date, Deyalsingh responded: “We have to see what is the uptake.”
He said he hoped that people were not opting out of taking the current vaccines available because they are waiting for Pfizer because “the best vaccine for you is the one that is in front of you at that particular time”.
He said, “The main purpose of a vaccine now is to save your life, to prevent you from becoming seriously ill and becoming an ICU statistic. If you wait for a vaccine for travel purposes and you die, you can’t even travel to the cruise because you are dead. You can’t even travel to Tobago because you are in ICU so I am urging the population, the purpose of vaccination is to save your life. Secondary reasons like travel, while it is important, the main purpose of vaccinations in the middle of an accelerated pandemic due to a variant is to save your life. That’s the key message. So whatever vaccine is available in front of an adult 18 and over, take it.”