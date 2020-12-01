Ministry gets 5,000 HIV self-testing kits

Social Development Minister Donna Cox

DONNA DOES IT: Social Development Minister Donna Cox, left, gets tested on Monday at her office during the HIV/AIDS Coordinating Unit’s testing drive.

THE Ministry of Health announced yesterday it had received 5,000 HIV self-testing kits.

The ministry made the announcement as it joined the rest of the world in observing World AIDS Day yesterday.

The kits were donated by the US government through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)/ US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to the ministry, the self-testing kit is an innovative method of testing that requires a swab of the mouth to test persons for HIV. These persons are then guided to the next steps for testing at one of the testing centres located throughout the country and possible treatment, as needed.

“These kits will aid in the ministry’s goal to have at least 90 per cent of persons living with HIV know their status by being voluntarily tested. This will greatly assist in the detection of the number of persons in the population who have contracted HIV. Increased levels of detection will assist the Ministry in the creation of targeted policies aimed at reducing the number of infections, while providing more effective treatment programmes to those who require it most,” the ministry said in a release.

World AIDS Day 2020 is celebrated under the theme Global Solidarity…Shared Responsibility.

Meanwhile, to commemorate World AIDS Day yesterday, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cox awarded several members of staff prizes for competing and winning a series of activities aimed at increasing awareness of the disease.

The activities included a HIV/AIDS ribbon hunt, HIV knowledge passage, HIV word search and a 9 – 0 virtual/phone competition for disabled staff.

Cox said the ministry has a very vibrant HIV unit but in order to better assist persons living with the disease, the ministry is currently educating their staff as a way of leading by example, so the public can increase their awareness as well.

Cox also said: “It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to guarantee that persons within this (HIV/AIDS) community are not only afforded the necessary access to programmes, grants and services but also assured of our commitment towards the establishment of an inclusive and enabling environment with the knowledge and competencies of all staff at the helm.”

Despite the effects Covid-19 has had on the healthcare system, Cox said that persons with HIV/AIDS were not negatively affected when it came to receiving treatment.

Cox also encouraged people to get tested for HIV/AIDS as often as possible in order to know their status, as she did on Monday as part of the ministry’s HIV unit testing drive for staff and clients.

—with reporting by

Kay-Marie Fletcher

