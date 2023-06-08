Ministry officials got a tongue lashing yesterday from parliamentarians over the shoddy and substandard works being done by contractors with respect to road repairs and other works.
The issue was raised at a Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure which met yesterday to enquire into the efficiency of road repairs, land slippages and landslides throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
JSC chairman Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal noted that the responses given by ministry officials who were present from the Ministry of Works and Transport as well as the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development with respect to quality assurance and quality control of road repairs are almost “ideal” with the relevant standards being followed.
However, he said “it does not connect with the perception outside there…in the eyes of the public, and I am saying it frankly, the works that are done by the corporation are shoddy and they don’t last long and they do not follow any specifications, the way that the works are actually conducted.”
He said this is why he asked about capacity and road inspections to ensure that the country is getting value for money.
Teemal noted the municipal corporations had indicated the process they use in fixing potholes and doing road repairs from squaring off the holes, removing the material and putting down a base in layers.
He said, “The public will tell you, I don’t have to tell you, that is not taking place outside there. It is not taking place despite the responses we have received as a committee. The public sees a truck pull up and just throw the material into the hole, these are things that are commonly observed by the public and the view outside there is the standard of road repairs, the road restoration that are being done is sub standard and we are not getting value for money.”
Deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Peter Mitchell, said he is also a user of the road network and he can say there is room for improvement and they will strive to do that.
He said they are hoping to bring an interface where members of the public can alert them of roads that need repair and also tackle complaints about contractors.
Madho Balroop, acting technical officer, Engineering Unit said this is a supervision issue that the Ministry will have to address at a meeting with its engineers.
He said there may also be an issue deficiency in technical skills with the lower levels of the staff at the Corporations and there is need for training.