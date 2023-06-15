HELPING THEM COPE: Gospel artiste Sean Daniel performs for guests and officials during yesterday’s launch of the Suicide Prevention Hotline at the Maraval Community Centre. Looking on, from left, are master of ceremonies Terrence Honore, Lenor Baptiste-Simmons, permanent secretary, Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Social Development Minister Donna Cox and psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR