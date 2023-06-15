A total of 561 deaths by suicide were recorded for the period January 2018 to March 2023.
This figure was provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and shows an increase in suicide rates with 75 cases reported in 2018, 92 in 2019, 104 in 2020, 127 in 2021, 142 in 2022 and 21 cases as at the end of March 2023.
Further investigation into this data revealed a rise in the number of senior citizens 60 years and over who have died by suicide: 11 cases in 2018, 13 in 2019, 26 in 2020, 16 in 2021, 32 in 2022 and six as at the end of March 2023.
This increase has prompted the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, under the National Family Services Division, to create a 24-hour hotline 800-COPE (2673) which was launched at the Maraval Community Centre yesterday.
The hotline falls under the Government’s psychosocial intervention called the Spotlight Initiative and is confidential and free to members of the public.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said the hotline is one of the preventative measures that the ministry intends to take to mitigate cases of suicide.
She said the ministry is also working on a live Web chat which will serve as an added feature to the hotline.
Cox identified some of the instances where people may be inclined to commit suicide or have suicidal thoughts such as various forms of violence, child abuse and sexual assault, economic issues, failed relationships, family issues, substance abuse and psychological disorders.
She said while some of these issues can be treated by conventional institutes the taboo factor has been one of the main reasons for people in these circumstances not seeking the required assistance.
Cox said, “The hotline serves as a lifeline that pulls individuals from the depths of their darkest moments providing solace, understanding, and the opportunity for healing.”
She added, “We must also acknowledge that suicide extends to the people intimately connected to the individual. Family, friends, co-workers and others are left grappling with an immeasurable void. The pain and grief experienced by loved ones cannot be understated as they navigate the aftermath of such a devastating loss.”
Lives saved
The hotline, which Cox reported has been active since November 2022, received 59 calls prior to its launch yesterday.
She said, “While to some, this number may appear modest, the significance of each life saved through this hotline cannot be overstated.”
Further to the launch of the hotline she announced that the National Family Services Division will also be rolling out a National Suicide Awareness Programme as another service which will be offered under the Ministry.
She said as part of its sensitising campaign the Division will be designing training modules which will equip people with the tools they need to combat deaths by suicide.
She said through the use of the hotline callers will have access to a referral system where based on their cases they can be directed to agencies such as the Ministry of Health, the Family Court, the Children’s Authority, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago, non-governmental organisations, faith-based organisations and the scientific community.
While these agencies are resources that can be used in the battle against suicide, Cox made an appeal to those in attendance: “If you think someone is at immediate risk of self-harm or hurting another person, reach out to a trusted friend, family member or healthcare professional. Remove any harmful or other items that may potentially cause harm, and listen without judging, arguing threatening or yelling.”