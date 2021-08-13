Will you allow your child to take the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19?
The Ministry of Education wants to know.
In a statement yesterday, the ministry said parents and guardians will be provided with an online link early next week to indicate their interest in having their child or ward receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
The ministry said the vaccine is being organised for primary and secondary school pupils who are between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.
On Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago received 305,370 Pfizer vaccines from the United States government.
It was the first tranche of almost 908,000 doses from the US.
Approximately 91,000 secondary school pupils in both public and private schools are in line to receive the vaccine, along with primary school pupils who are 12 and over.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told reporters on Thursday that some First Year university students in the age group will also receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Choose venue, date and time
The Education Ministry said people will be advised when the online vaccination link and call centres will be activated.
Parents and guardians must choose the venue, date and time they want their child or ward to be vaccinated.
It said an appointment will be automatically generated upon completion of the online form, and parents must accompany all minors to receive the vaccine.
The ministry advised parents and guardians to walk with a form of identification, proof of relationship to the child (where required) and an electronic birth certificate of the child/ward for age verification.
It said individuals authorised by parents to accompany pupils must walk with the letter of authorisation signed by the parent, a copy of the parent’s proof of identification as well as their own form of identification.
On Thursday, Deyalsingh said alternative sites will be used to administer the vaccines to children, as opposed to the current mass vaccination sites.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, children who get their first Pfizer jab will have to wait between 21 and 28 days for their second shot.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said Thursday the ministry was happy children were joining adults in the vaccine uptake and was “heartened” by any measure to protect children against Covid-19.
She said although online teaching was the best arrangement available when physical school cannot be offered, “it is globally acknowledged that it cannot replace the face-to-face interaction that our young people so desperately need”.