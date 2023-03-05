THE MINISTRIES of Education (MOE) and Youth Development have both distanced themselves from a visit to a secondary school in Central Trinidad by a social media personality.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Education warned that disciplinary action could be taken against the school principal who did not follow the ministry’s guidelines for the selection of a guest speaker at the school.
The Education Ministry explained that a video showing the participation of the social media personality on February 9 came to its attention on February 13.
While the ministry did not name the personality or the school, on Facebook, there have been questions and criticisms about influencer Matara French, who visited and spoke with pupils at Carapichaima East Secondary School in early February.
French has been known for using colourful language and “real” talk. She has also gained popularity on social media for her catchphrases “ressstt” and “rock and come eeen”.
But yesterday, the Education Ministry said no approval was given for the social media personality to visit the school.
“The ministry investigated the circumstances surrounding the matter at that time and wishes to advise that no request for approval was made to include this social media personality in a school event; as such, this participation was not sanctioned by the Ministry of Education.”
MOE: Instructions not followed
It said on Friday it reissued guidelines for the selection of guest speakers at schools.
“All School Supervisors and Principals are in possession of instructions with regard to the selection and approval process for external parties to speak at schools. These guidelines were issued to Principals in 2014, with subsequent reminders thereafter. In the case of the current video circulating with a social media personality at a secondary school, these instructions were not followed by the Principal.”
It said that only the Education Ministry, through the office of the Chief Education Officer, can approve external speakers at school events. It warned that failure to adhere to these instructions will result in a full investigation being carried out by the MOE, with the possibility of disciplinary action.
The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service also cleared the air on the controversy. It said the social media personality who visited the secondary school in Central Trinidad is in no way associated with its 40 Under 40 Programme, the second edition of which was launched in February 2023.
In a release yesterday, the Youth Development Ministry said its 40 Under 40 Programme is implemented as part of its mandate to promote youth development.
“The social media personality captured in the aforementioned video is not one of the 40 Youth Development Influencers currently participating in this Programme, nor was she ever selected as a 40 Under 40 Youth Development Influencer,” said the ministry.
‘We are not perfect’
Meanwhile, French and comedian NCW (real name Nigel Watson), who has included her and other social media “stars” in his comedy shows, addressed the issue on an Instagram live yesterday.
The comedian, who is also French’s agent, told her that she did not need to explain herself.
“I do not want you coming to no live to explain nothing...They are criticising young people trying to make changes but condoning others who doing the worst,” said NCW.
He advised French, “Obviously, we are not perfect and have never made ourselves to be perfect.”
He added that they did not “pick up themselves and go by no school” instead they were contacted.
Both French and NCW reasoned the criticism was down to jealousy and those who preferred to see French “cursing” and not elevating herself.