Sixteen more people have died of Covid-19 while there have been 412 additional cases of the virus.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:
• seven elderly males with comorbidities
• five elderly females with comorbidities
• two middle-age males with comorbidities
• one middle-age female with comorbidities
• one elderly male without comorbidities
This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 523.
The ministry reported that 73 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 302 recovered community cases, bringing total recoveries to 14,624.
There are currently 9,579 active cases of the virus.
Of the 412 additional cases reported yesterday, six were in Tobago.
Tobago now has 161 active Covid-19 cases.
For the year thus far, there have been 17,576 cases of the virus and 396 deaths.
Over the last two days, 28 deaths were recorded.
There are 462 positive patients hospitalised at this time as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility— 138
• Caura Hospital—59
• Augustus Long Hospital—47
• St Ann’s Hospital—36
• Arima General Hospital—66
• New Point Fortin Hospital—79
• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—34
• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—3
Nineteen of the patients at the Couva hospital are in the intensive care unit (ICU) while 45 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
A total of 8,558 Covid-positive people are in home isolation while 109 are in various State quarantine facilities.
The 147 patients in step-down facilities are as follows:
• Claxton Bay Correctional Facility—7
• The UWI Debe Campus—24
• UTT Valsayn—31
• Point Fortin Area Hospital—19
• Field Hospital in Port of Spain—28
• Field Hospital in Couva—3
• Port of Spain General Hospital—1
• Tacarigua facility—10
• St James Medical Centre—16
• Tobago—8
So far, 70,825 people have received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine while 33,061 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
The ministry said 1,179 people have been fully vaccinated with the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.