Ministry records 17 deaths, 582 new cases

Another 17 people have died from Covid-19, taking the death toll to 425 since the pandemic struck.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
Further details on the ministry’s website said the deceased were as follows:
• four elderly males with comorbidities
• four elderly females with comorbidities
• two middle-aged males with comorbidities
• four middle-aged females with comorbidities
• one elderly male with no comorbidities
• two middle-aged males with no comorbidities
One of the deaths occurred in Tobago, bringing the island’s death toll to eight.
The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the patient was a 86-year-old woman with comorbidities.
In Tobago, six patients were discharged and nine new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 135.
The island has had a total of 439 confirmed cases of the virus to date.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 582 cases of the virus yesterday from samples taken between May 20 and May 25.
This brings the active caseload to 8,710 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,461.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 447 as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—127
• Caura Hospital—85
• Augustus Long Hospital—48
• St Ann’s Hospital—22
• Arima General Hospital—63
• New Point Fortin Hospital—68
• Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—32
• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—2
Of the hospitalised patients, 18 are in the ICU and 20 are in the HDU.
There have been an additional 259 recovered community cases and 40 people were discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 12,326.
A total of 7,474 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation while 180 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Another 207 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 175,352 samples (80,562 at private labs) have been submitted for testing. The ministry advised that 75,586 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.