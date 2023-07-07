Ministry relaxes school hair rules

Starting in the new academic year, pupils will be allowed to wear their hair in locs, twists, plaits, afros and cornrows “in compliance with individual school hair rules”.
Female pupils will also be allowed to wear hair extensions, including weaves and braids.
But wigs and dyed or coloured hair will be prohibited, except in “exceptional” cases.
Eyebrow markings and eyelash extensions will not allowed.
These are among broad guidelines the Ministry of Education has included in a National School Hair Code that principals can follow to develop their individual school hair rules.
The new hair code takes effect from next term.
The ministry met with education stakeholders on a draft code yesterday morning.
Last week, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly committed to meeting with education stakeholders on the issue of school hairstyles, following the incident that occurred at a graduation ceremony for Form Five and Form Six pupils of Trinity College in Moka, Maraval.
Parents reported that 23 boys from the school were separated from their classmates at the ceremony last Tuesday at All Saints Anglican Church, Port of Spain, because their hairstyles were deemed to be in breach of school rules.
The boys were also prevented from crossing the stage with their peers during the distribution of certificates, which caused outrage among some parents.
They were only given their certificates at the end of the service.
A photo of some of the boys’ hairstyles posted on social media showed them wearing afros, plaits and cornrows.
The issue led to heated public debate, with many people chiding the school for embarrassing the boys on such a memorable day, and calling for the “archaic” hairstyle rules to be changed.
The Trinity College board responded to the backlash days later, noting pupils were warned months in advance, and days before the ceremony, that if they breached the dress code regulations they would not be allowed to proceed with their peers.
The ministry, in a media release last night, said attending yesterday’s meeting were representatives of the Tobago House of Assembly, denominational boards, the National Principals’ Associations, the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA), the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and other education stakeholders.
The ministry said it had taken note of the national discourse surrounding the hair issue, and had assessed the current policy arrangements, as well as recent global and regional responses to calls for reform in this area.
“On the basis of the research done and discussion held, the National School Code of Conduct will be amended to include a National School Hair Code, which will provide the broad guidelines for principals in the development of individual school hair rules,” the ministry announced.
The ministry said effective academic year 2023/24, the following National School Hair Code will be implemented:
• Pupils shall maintain neat and clean hair at all times.
• Hair that crosses shoulder length should be tied back at all times for safety reasons.
• Locs, twists, plaits, afros, cornrows shall be allowed for all pupils, in compliance with individual school hair rules.
• Female pupils shall be allowed to wear hair extensions, including weaves and braids, in compliance with individual school hair rules.
• Wigs and dyed or coloured hair for pupils are not allowed. In exceptional cases, as determined by the school principal, approval may be granted to pupils.
• Hairstyles that obstruct the normal view of others are not allowed, except for religious reasons.
• Eyebrow markings and eyelash extensions are not allowed.
• Haircut-parting designs should be simple. Intricate designs are not allowed.
• Hair ornaments should be in compliance with individual school hair rules.
The ministry said individual schools are mandated to form a committee, comprising representatives of pupils, staff and parents, to determine their school hair rules.
These rules must align with the National School Hair Code, the ministry stated.
“Schools should formulate their school hair rules by October 2023, a copy of which must be submitted to the line School Supervisor before they are effected. All parents and students should be sensitised by the school’s administration about the implementation of the school hair rules before they are effected,” the ministry advised.
“During the intervening period between the coming into force of the National School Hair Code and the school hair rules of an individual school, no student should be penalised on the basis of a hairstyle, once they are in conformity with the National School Hair Code. The relevant Circular Memoranda will be sent to Principals regarding these matters,” the ministry said.