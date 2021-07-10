Another five people have died from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 935.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
The deceased patients were:
• one elderly man with co-morbidities
• one elderly woman with co-morbidities
• one middle-aged man with co-morbidities
• two middle-age women with co-morbidities.
This takes the death toll for the month of July thus far to 91.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 175 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken between July 6 and July 9.
Twenty-two of the new cases were recorded in Tobago, which has seen 1,006 confirmed cases and 28 deaths to date.
The island now has 190 active cases.
This brings T&T’s total active caseload to 6,093 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 34,577.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 326 as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—107
• Caura Hospital—33
• Augustus Long Hospital—41
• St Ann’s Hospital—5
• Arima General Hospital—49
• New Point Fortin Hospital—37
• St James Medical Complex—30
• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—20
• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—4.
Of the hospitalised patients, 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 20 are in the High Dependency Unit.
There have been an additional 253 recovered community cases and 41 people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 27,549.
The ministry said 5,480 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 188 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Another 112 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 241,044 samples (101,755 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry advised that 90,420 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca shot, 134,926 have received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
In total, 225,546 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 140,568 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.