Ministry reports increase in ‘red eye’ infections

There has been an increase in cases of conjunctivitis—commonly referred to as red eye or pink eye—the Ministry of Health has said.

Conjunctivitis is a common condition that causes redness and inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that covers the front of the eye (the conjunctiva).

In a statement yesterday, the ministry reminded people of the symptoms of conjunctivitis:

• Redness; irritation; itchiness; production of tears

• Clear or yellow discharges that make the eyelids stick together, especially on mornings.

The ministry encouraged the public to take precautions to minimise the spread of the disease.

These include:

• Washing of hands with soap and water regularly. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is also acceptable.

• Regularly clean and sanitise surfaces in common areas (eg, door knobs, countertops in shared spaces).

• Avoid touching your face and eyes.

• Avoid close contact with persons who display symptoms of conjunctivitis.

• Stay away from school or work if you are ill.

The public is advised to seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or persistent, the ministry stated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Please play by the rules

WITH the local government election just two days away, the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has made a final appeal for political parties to keep the elections peaceful.

In a media release yesterday, the eight-member council, chaired by political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, again called on parties to abide by the commitments they made when they signed the Code of Ethical Political Conduct.

Rio Claro landslip misery

Rio Claro landslip misery

They believe every other option has failed, so residents of Emilia Street, Rio Claro, turned to protest action again yesterday to highlight the impact of at least five landslides along the road.

Residents blocked the roads with burning debris for a second consecutive day, hoping to attract the attention of the relevant authorities.

Businessman robbed after leaving bank

Businessman robbed after leaving bank

A businessman was robbed of US$9,000 and TT$2,000 by two masked bandits in Arima on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the car park of Food Basket Supermarket on O’Meara Road in Arima.

The man told police he had obtained the cash from a bank and went to the supermarket. As he parked his black Hyundai Tucson SUV, he was confronted by two masked men.

Central man shot dead

Central man shot dead

Four months ago, Darren Nandlal wed his best friend, promising to love and protect her for the rest of their lives.

And when intruders forced themselves into the family’s home on Thursday night, the 32-year-old Central Bank employee shielded his wife with his own body.

Ministry reports increase in ‘red eye’ infections

There has been an increase in cases of conjunctivitis—commonly referred to as red eye or pink eye—the Ministry of Health has said.

Conjunctivitis is a common condition that causes redness and inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that covers the front of the eye (the conjunctiva).

In a statement yesterday, the ministry reminded people of the symptoms of conjunctivitis

Recommended for you