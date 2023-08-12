Ministry reports increase in ‘red eye’ infections

There has been an increase in cases of conjunctivitis—commonly referred to as red eye or pink eye—the Ministry of Health has said.
Conjunctivitis is a common condition that causes redness and inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that covers the front of the eye (the conjunctiva).
In a statement yesterday, the ministry reminded people of the symptoms of conjunctivitis:
• Redness; irritation; itchiness; production of tears
• Clear or yellow discharges that make the eyelids stick together, especially on mornings.
The ministry encouraged the public to take precautions to minimise the spread of the disease.
These include:
• Washing of hands with soap and water regularly. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is also acceptable.
• Regularly clean and sanitise surfaces in common areas (eg, door knobs, countertops in shared spaces).
• Avoid touching your face and eyes.
• Avoid close contact with persons who display symptoms of conjunctivitis.
• Stay away from school or work if you are ill.
The public is advised to seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or persistent, the ministry stated.