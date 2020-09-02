Another elderly patient has died from Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health reported the death in its update yesterday morning.
The patient was an elderly male with co-morbidities, the ministry said.
It is the 28th Covid-19 death recorded in the country.
Additionally, 123 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago to 1,920.
The ministry said the new cases are the results of samples taken during the period August 23 to August 31 and not representative of cases over the past day only.
T&T has now logged 1,783 Covid-19 cases since the start of the second phase of the virus on July 21, with 1,201 cases still active.
Six patients were cleared and discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 691.
As of yesterday evening, there were 92 patients still hospitalised, with six in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 16 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) while 980 patients are being monitored under home quarantine.
Six patients remain in step-down facilities.
The ministry said a total of 24,209 samples have been submitted for testing to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), The University of the West Indies (The UWI) testing site and other local sites for testing.