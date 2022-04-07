LAWYERS had to get involved after the parents of Ameerah Beekhoo, the girl who topped the 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, was informed their daughter would be awarded the President’s Medal (Silver) for placing second in the examination.
That award ceremony is to take place on Monday at the President’s House, but attorneys representing the family issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Education Ministry on Monday over the “recent demotion” of the girl.
They threatened to file injunctive proceedings at the High Court to stop the awards ceremony, and also a claim for judicial review if the ministry did not give a reasonable response by tomorrow.
The ministry yesterday however rescinded its original letter to the principal of San Fernando TML Primary School, which Beekhoo attended, and instead announced she will in fact be awarded the President’s Medal (Gold) for placing first.
Last Thursday, the Education Ministry issued its initial letter to the principal, Wahinda Mohammed-Narine, informing her that Beekhoo will be awarded the silver medal. Her parents were then informed.
Patently unfair
On Monday, attorney Jared Jagroo of Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, wrote to the ministry questioning the turn of events.
Jagroo pointed out that on October 8, 2020, it was announced that Beekhoo had topped that year’s examination. She was honoured at a ceremony hosted by the ministry the same day. Another ceremony was held in her honour at San Fernando TML, and even San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello honoured her later that month.
The attorney pointed out that Beekhoo’s parents had a legitimate expectation their daughter would continue to be recognised as the recipient of the first-place award.
“The ministry having publicly announced that Ameerah placed first in the SEA examination with an official awards ceremony which was covered by the media cannot now, two years later, simply invite her to another awards ceremony hosted by the Head of State, Her Excellency the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and casually indicate that she is to receive a prize for placing second.
“This violates our clients’ legitimate expectation and is patently unfair. It also breaches her constitutional right to protection of the law and equality of treatment,” Jagroo wrote.
He went on to add that if Beekhoo’s placement subsequently changed, as a matter of professional courtesy, someone from the ministry should have contacted her parents to advise that their daughter was no longer the first-place winner and explain why.
“There was no prior consultation, notification, far less explanation, for the sudden turn of events. This is unprofessional and highly irresponsible, inconsiderate and insensitive. Our clients are concerned that such conduct will undermine public confidence in the SEA examination and expose the ministry to charges of unfair, secret manipulation of the results,” he said.
Letter recinded
Yesterday, Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David issued a second letter to the school’s principal, stating, “Having regard to the prior acknowledgment of Ms Ameera Beekhoo’s excellence in performance at the Secondary Entrance Assessment 2020, the Ministry of Education hereby rescinds the letter of 31st March, 2022, and advises that Ms Beekhoo will be awarded the President’s Medal (Gold) at the ceremony carded for Monday, 11th April, 2022, at President’s House at 10.30 a.m.”
The top six pupils in the 2020 examinations were all girls.
Beekhoo placed first, Anjaana Dan of Trinidad Renaissance Prep School in San Fernando placed second while Sunita Ramsawak of Gandhi Memorial Primary School placed third.