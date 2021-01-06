Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the ministry is still looking into the use of tracking bracelets to monitor Covid-19 patients who are under home quarantine.
However, he says if these bracelets are introduced, patients will have to consent to wearing them.
Speaking during yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference, Deyalsingh noted that several Caribbean countries have begun to use these bracelets as a means of ensuring Covid-19-positive people adhere to their home quarantine orders.
There have been several incidents in Trinidad and Tobago of people breaching stay-at-home orders. In November, a 34-year-old Covid-19-positive patient from Diego Martin was “extracted” and placed in State quarantine after reportedly leaving his home on several occasions despite being ordered to quarantine at home.
In August, a 39-year-old Special Reserve Police (SRP) constable from Tobago was charged with breaching his quarantine order after he failed to stay at home after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive person.
Deyalsingh noted that Jamaica and Grenada have recently started using these bracelets to monitor people in home quarantine, but “in a limited way”.
Monitoring other countries
He said the ministry is monitoring how this process is going in those countries before making a decision whether to introduce the bracelets to T&T.
“The final decision to do that is a decision we will have to make between the Ministry of Health, the Attorney General and the Ministry of National Security. But that will have to be at the discretion of the person. It is not mandatory because of our Constitution and the right to privacy. So we will have a slightly different arrangement where it will be offered,” he said.
Deyalsingh noted that in Jamaica, the bracelets are being used primarily on people who have been deported.
“So we are looking on at Jamaica, Grenada, and I also asked for a report on how it is being used in the Cayman Islands, and we will see what the results are and how applicable it is in T&T on a voluntary basis, not a mandatory basis,” he said.
In the meantime, those ordered to quarantine at home are required to sign a quarantine order form which acts as a legal document covered by the Quarantine Act. If found in breach, the person can face up to six months in prison or a $6,000 fine.