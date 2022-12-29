WEEKS after thousands of people across the country experienced devastating losses due to severe flooding, Government assistance is finally coming as the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is expected to begin distributing flood relief cheques today.
In a release yesterday, the ministry said it was anticipating a total of 369 cheques to be distributed by the end of this week.
However, only 101 cheques had been processed on Wednesday.
To date, the ministry has received over 2,000 applications for flood relief assistance.
The huge cry for help came after hundreds of households throughout the country were severely impacted due to flooding which occurred in November.
Residents of Bamboo #2, Manzanilla, Mayaro, Valsayn, Sangre Grande, Penal and Barrackpore were severely affected by floodwaters as high as ten feet, which left those communities under water for days.
However, the ministry said the cheques distributed this week are only being provided to replace household items, schoolbooks and school uniforms.
As such, grants will only be paid according to applications via the ARCGIS system which the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government uses to assess and validate claims.
All other payments and grants will be validated and paid subsequently.
And, in order to receive these cheques, only people who were directly contacted by the ministry and can present a valid form of identification would be allowed to collect.
The public was also reminded to avoid visiting the ministry’s offices in an attempt to collect cheques, if not contacted.
The distribution process will be held at the ministry’s head office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.
Last week St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen complained about the length of time grants were taking to be distributed to flood victims.
Ameen pleaded with Minister of Social Development Donna Cox for the grants to be given to flood victims before Christmas.
However, in an interview with the Express Minister Cox explained that stringent checks were being done to ensure schemers were not profiting from food support and flood assistance and that the support goes to those who truly need it.