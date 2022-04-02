Ministry worker on land-fraud charges

JUST a week after an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries was charged with forgery, another employee has been charged with misbehaviour in public office.
The latest employee to be charged is Mahendardath Jaikaran, a 51-year-old land enforcement officer. He was expected to appear before an Arima magistrate yesterday on two charges.
According to a news release issued by police yesterday, Jaikaran was charged on Thursday after investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.
It is alleged that sometime in November of last year a letter was forged that granted two people permission to build a tilapia fishing pond on State lands located at Wallerfield.
On March 11, a party of officers conducted enquiries that led to the execution of a search warrant at the home of an employee of the ministry.
While conducting the search, the officers found and seized several forged Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Land Management Division, Commissioner of State Lands letters.
Jaikaran was arrested, in connection with the documents. Enquiries were supervised by Snr Supt Deryck Walker, Anti Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) and Supt Avinash Singh, conducted by Insp Bryon Daniel, W/Insp Alicia Mc Millan, Sgt Phillip, Cpl Sealey, Cpl Maharaj, PC Subran and WPC Ramdeo.
Other charges
It was only last Saturday that the other employee, 49-year-old Robert Mohammed, of Barataria, was granted $.1 million bail after he was charged with forgery.
He allegedly had in his possession certain forged documents namely a Commissioner of State Lands Authorisation Letter under his name.
Police reports stated that during the period of April to December last year, a senior officer at the office of the Commissioner of State Lands received information and copies of documents purportedly issued and signed by the said senior officer.
Those documents appeared to grant several people permission to occupy State lands, along with other documents authorising an employee of the Agriculture Ministry, and the Commissioner of State Lands, to enter and inspect premises belonging to the State.
Mohammed was a patrolman and was never authorised to act in the capacity of an inspector, police had stated.
In mid-March, two other people, Jimboy Bruno, 38, a checker, from Bon Air Gardens, and Devon Richardson, 38, a contractor from Panco Lane, San Fernando, were charged on March 13 and 10, respectively for fraud-related offences at the ministry.
Former minister of agriculture Clarence Rambharat recently alleged that land fraud and corruption was widespread within the ministry.
On March 16, he tendered his resignation from the ministry to PM Dr Keith Rowley.