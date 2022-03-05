Ministry worker to be compensated for on the job injuries

AN auto mechanic employed with the Ministry of Works and Transport has been awarded close to $.5 million by the High Court after he suffered severe injuries to his face while repairing a crane at the Ministry of Agriculture in 2008.
The order was made on Tuesday by Master Martha Alexander in favour of Ignatius Samuel who claimed negligence on the part of the State that eventually resulted in him suffering the injuries.
In making the order, Master Alexander found that Samuel was entitled to a total of $427,762 in special and general damages. The sum also includes his medical fees of $15,000.
The State was also ordered to pay Samuel’s legal cost in the sum of $34,759.
Samuel’s argument was that back in July 2008, he was part of a team of employees assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture’s compound in El Carmen, Centeno, under the supervising charge-hand, Michael Hendrickson.
Hendrickson instructed Samuel’s team to remove a pin from the crane’s centre piece boom by hitting it from the inside with a sledgehammer.
Samuel complied with the instructions but while carrying out the directive the crane operator failed to take up the cable slack, which was necessary to keep the crane boom stable.
As soon as the pin was removed, the crane suddenly dropped which resulted in Samuel being flung forward, striking the left side of his face and upper right arm against the cane boom.
Uncontrollable
headaches
Based on medical evidence provided at the trial, the injuries included fractures of the lateral and anterior walls of the maxillary sinus; facial fractures and minimal cerebral irritability with indications of seizure disorder.
Because of the injuries, Samuel contended through his attorneys Ganesh Saroop and Robert Abdool-Richards, that he has continued to experience severe headaches, dizziness, sleepless nights and blackouts. The ruling read: “He gave evidence in chief further that he was no longer able to be in a noisy environment, as this disoriented him causing him to suffer from uncontrollable headaches.
“He also suffered with blurred vision and, following the accident, developed a fear of heights. Based on the totality of the evidence presented on continuing effects of his injuries, the court held the view that the claimant, who had suffered severe injuries but experienced marked improvements, would likely continue to experience their lingering effects for the rest of his life.”
The ruling went on to add that having considered the unchallenged evidence of the doctor who testified as to the injuries suffered by Samuel, the injuries have had a crippling effect on his life and resulted in losses that he ought to be compensated for.
“In the assessing exercise, the court bore in mind all the evidence and how his injuries impacted his life in the aftermath of the incident. He was entitled to be compensated fairly for his injuries and losses suffered,” the court held.