Ministry working with May expiry date

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the ministry is working with the May 31 expiry date of the 33,600 Covid-19 vaccines received through COVAX rather than holding out and waiting for vaccines with a longer shelf life.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh said he would be in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” position if a decision were made to wait.
He was responding to questions about the expiration date of the vaccines, given they are due to expire some seven weeks from the start of the vaccination rollout.
The vaccine must be given in two doses, with the second dose being administered between eight to 12 weeks from the first dose.
The ministry has said it may administer all 33,600 doses of the vaccine and wait for a second shipment for recipients to get their second dose, but that decision will be taken as the weeks progress.
Addressing the issue yesterday, Deyalsingh admitted the situation was not ideal, but he said it is a situation the world is facing.
“Why didn’t we wait for vaccines with a longer expiry date? If I had done that, you would have been the first person to ask me why I didn’t take the vaccines expiring in May so we can start to vaccinate people. So it’s a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
“Two months is not a bad place to be in now. It’s not ideal, but nothing is ideal right now in the world. We will make all efforts to get vaccines that have good expiry dates, but all is not normal in the world of vaccine manufacturers,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the issue of the expiry dates is not unique to Trinidad and Tobago. “It is a regional issue. It is a global issue. We have to do the best that we can and bring in WHO-safe-and-approved vaccines to T&T, but we will do our best to get vaccines with longer expiry dates,” he added.
Alternative pathways
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted the vaccine rollout is scheduled to begin on April 6, leaving just about seven weeks for the first recipients to get their second dose.
He acknowledged that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation is for the second dose to be given between eight and 12 weeks, and as close to 12 weeks as possible, for the best chance of efficacy.
“So, the best place to have your vaccine is between eight and 12 weeks; they are now saying closer to 12 weeks is better. What we will do is we will give half of the doses, so we’ll reach just above 16,000. At that point, we will make a decision based on the incoming supply of AstraZeneca, which we are expecting.
“Once we can confirm either it has already landed or is to come in the near future, then we can make that decision to go ahead and use the 33,000 for the first dose. If it is not coming by the time we get to that stage, we can use the alternate pathway, which is giving the second dose with the existing cohort and going at seven weeks or six weeks for the second dose.
“So that decision will be made only when we get to 16,000 doses. And we will have more information hopefully at that point to make an informed decision based on the estimated time of arrival for the incoming tranches,” he said.
Parasram noted that unlike other vaccines which have a shelf life of between 18 months to two years, the Covid-19 vaccine has a shelf life of just six months. He said this may change as time goes on and more research is done.
“The rationale for it really is that the vaccines have not been authorised for a very long period of time. So the manufacturers are hesitant to put long shelf lives because they really didn’t manufacture it such a long time ago that they could actually test it to see if it remains viable. So that will happen in the coming months, but for now, they’re using six months from the date of manufacture,” he said.
Deyalsingh said yesterday that the vaccines received through COVAX have been paid for through a loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), at a cost of US$4.41 per dose.