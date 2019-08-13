It took Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle half an ours to read the charges against missing Marlene McDonald and four other accused in the Port of Spain Magistrates'
The list of charges is as follows:
• Michael Carew— On April 16, 2012, at RBC Bank, Starlite Shopping Centre, Diego Martin, received the sum of TT$850,000, being a transfer from an RBC Roytrin Mutual Fund held in the name of The Calabar Foundation to his RBC account, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was criminal property and constituted the benefit of criminal conduct, namely conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T.
—August 11, 2017 at the TT Unit Trust Corporation, Independence Square, received $1, 896,649.84, the proceeds of RBC Royal Bank Limited cheque number 0711307, dated 11 August 2017, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was criminal property and constituted the benefit of criminal conduct, namely conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T.
• Michael Carew and Victor McEachrane
On September 9, 2010, at RBC Bank Starlite Shopping Centre, Diego Martin, they received sums totalling $575,000, being the proceeds of Government cheque #P00236829 dated May 12, 2012, payable to the Calabar Foundation in the sum of $375,000; and the Government of T&T cheque #00236828 dated May 12, 2010, payable to Calabar Foundation in the sum of $200,000, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was criminal property and constituted the benefit of criminal conduct, namely conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T.
• Edgar Zephyrine, Marlene McDonald, Michael Carew and Victor McEachrane
On diverse days between 8 November 2007 and 5 December 2013, conspired together to defraud the State of TT$800,000 by corruptly procuring for their benefit and enrichment funding in the sum of TT$800,000 to be purportedly used by an entity called The Provident Foundation for Development, towards undertaking a radical programme of education, skills enhancement and business development in a number of the poorest communities within T&T.
• Marlene McDonald, Michael Carew, Victor McEachrane
On the diverse days between the period March 31, 2010 and September 10, 2010, in Trinidad, it is conspired together to defraud the State of T&T of $375,000 by falsely pretending that (I) a body purporting to be the Calabar Foundation was a genuine charitable foundation and (II) that a request for funding in the sum of $375,000 made to the body purporting to be the Calabar Foundation was to be used for the infrastructural works at #10 Ariapita Road, St Ann’s, those premises purported to be owned by the Calabar Foundation
• Edgar Zephyrine and Michael Carew
It is alleged that on 14 July, 2010 at First Citizens Bank Independence Square, Port of Spain branch, received the sum of $800,000 in whole, being the proceeds of First Citizens Bank Limited Independence Square Port of Spain branch manager’s cheque #117613 dated April 12, 2010, made payable to The Provident Foundation for Development, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was criminal property and constituted the benefit of criminal conduct, namely conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T.
• Wayne Anthony and Victor McEachrane
—It is alleged that on August 16, 2010, at RBC Royal Bank Trincity Mall branch, received $160,000, being the proceeds of a First Citizens Bank Limited manager’s cheque dated August 10, 2010, made payable to Water Wheel Foundation B/O The Provident Foundation for Development, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was criminal property and constituted the benefit of criminal conduct, namely conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T
• Edgar Zephyrine
Knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was criminal property and constituted the benefit of criminal conduct, namely conspiracy to defraud the Government of T&T, is alleged that Zephryine: -On February 4, 2013 at First Citizens Bank Independence Square branch, received the sum of TT$19,500, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from First Citizens bank account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On August 10, 2010, at First Citizens Bank Independence Square disposed of TT$160,000.
-On December 21, 2012, at First Citizens Bank Independence Square, Port of Spain Branch, received $30,000 being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from an First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On October 23, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $22,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from an First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development
-On September 12, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St James Branch, received $15,000 being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On June 24, 2013, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James Branch, received $10,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from an First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development
-On May 21, 2013, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James Branch, received the sum of $12,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On March 27, 2012, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James Branch, received $20,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On March 21, 2011, at First Citizens Bank Limited St James Branch, received $10,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On February 29, 2012, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James Branch received $15,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On May 7, 2012, at First Citizens Bank Limited St James Branch received $21,500, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On January 13, 2012, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James Branch, received $15,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On March 7, 2013, at First Citizens Bank Limited Independence Square, Port of Spain branch, received $10,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On December 5 March, 2013, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James branch, received $17,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On July 12, 2013, at First Citizens Bank Limited St. James Branch, received the sum of $14,000 in whole, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On May 29, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $14,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On April 15, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $20,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On April 3, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $15, 000 in whole, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On February 22 May, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $12,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On January 28, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $18,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On January 4, 2013, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $12,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On December 11, 2012, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $10,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On October 2, 2012, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, receive $65,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On July 31, 2012, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $15,000, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.
-On June 8, 2012, at First Citizens Bank St. James Branch, received $12,600, being the proceeds of an electronic transfer made from a First Citizens account held in the name of The Provident Foundation for Development.