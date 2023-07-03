‘Miracle baby’ Jenysa

Marina Murray had a lot to be thankful for yesterday.
Her five-year-old daughter, Jenysa Murray, had survived a 12-hour ordeal on her own.
And apart from a few bruises and insect bites, little Jenysa was given a clean bill of health when she was released from the Siparia Health Facility yesterday.
Her mother said, “Her lungs were clean, she didn’t even drink the water, no broken bones, no head injuries, just scratches and insect bites.”
In fact, Murray said, doctors were so intrigued by her daughter’s experience that hospital staff labelled her “a miracle baby”.
Little Jenysa suffers from severe autism and is non-verbal.
In an interview at a relative’s home in Point Fortin yesterday, Murray said she was unable to say how her daughter survived being washed away in a flood-swollen river, almost six miles from her father’s home in Erin.
The child was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team near the mouth of the Carapal River, 300 metres from Erin Beach.
How Jenysa survived the tumble has been described as a mystery.
“My child never went swimming lessons, I don’t know how she knew to keep her head above water all the times. But God is good and God had his angels over her the entire time,” Murray said.
Jenysa was in a playful mood when the Express visited yesterday, sitting on her mother’s lap and gurgling as she stared into the cameras.
“My child is a survivor. She’s in high spirits, good health, she is a miracle baby and I am just so thankful, so blessed for all prayers from people all over Trinidad near and far,” her mother said.
Murray said she knew of similar cases where children fell into swollen rivers and did not survive.
She thanked the Hunters Search and Rescue Team for not giving up on her child.
“I am so grateful for them and all they do. I am just thankful my daughter’s story was different. She is unable to speak for herself but I will always be advocating for her. I am an autism mom, it is not easy. It has been a battle three years now that she can’t express herself as any normal child. But God kept her 12 hours washed down a river in water,” she said.
Jenysa will return to her home in Maloney, where she lives with her mother and older brother.
The child was spending time at her father’s home in Erin when she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Jason Alleyne told police that he was bathing in the yard when he last saw his daughter lying on a bench and playing with a basket cover. A few seconds later, she was gone, he said.
The Carapal River is located approximately 20 feet behind the family’s home.
Relatives contacted the police and Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.
Rambharat said his team began searching the river and surrounding areas from 8 p.m. on Friday, and continued into the night.
Around 7.50 a.m. on Saturday, the hunters spotted the child on the banks of the river, near Erin beach. She was alive and well.