Miscommunication over distributions of food baskets

Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein believes there is miscommunication between Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and State marketing company Namdevco over the distribution of food baskets.
Hosein told the Express in a phone interview yesterday that his office continues to receive food hampers for constituents.
He said he has already received 200 hampers from Namdevco.
He said Namdevco is expected to deliver another 100 food hampers to his office today and 100 more on Monday.
“I want to make it categorically clear that Namdevco had written to my office on May 10 indicating that they have reduced the number of hampers from 600 to 400, and they said we have to submit 100 names in the first instance, which we have done,” Hosein said yesterday.
“Now Namdevco did not indicate to us that the submission of names prior to the delivery of the hampers was a precondition for the hampers to be delivered. So in other words, you don’t need to submit names for the hampers. I am scheduled to have a delivery of hampers (today) and another delivery on Monday, which will end my 400 quota of hampers on Monday,” he added.
Hosein said: “The process to ensure that we account is that when the persons come to the office to pick up the hampers they have to sign. We make sure every single individual signs and we submit the list that is actually signed to the ministry. So when the batch comes (today), we will give them a list of all the persons who have signed for receiving hampers. Namdevco never indicated that submitting the names prior to the delivery was a precondition for the delivery because if it was, then they would have never scheduled me for a delivery (today).”
‘Ensure it’s fair’
Hosein claimed that Rambharat was trying to distract from a point he was trying to make at a news conference on Wednesday, which was that Namdevco had reduced the number of baskets for constituencies from 600 to 400.
“It’s a complete lie that it’s 600 hampers. It’s 400 hampers we are getting and the issue I raised was transparency. The Mayor of Chaguanas wrote to Namdevco asking for hampers, and Namdevco wrote back the Mayor telling the Mayor that the hampers are only for MPs. But yet we learnt that a former PNM candidate who runs an NGO in Couva North got 100 hampers. Now we are hearing today of several NGOs who got hampers,” Hosein said.
“I have no issue with any person getting hampers, but ensure that it is being done in a fair, equitable and transparent manner.
“What is the criteria being used to determine how many hampers each person should get? Why is it the Mayor of Chaguanas and other elected officials would be denied of hampers and who informed these persons (NGOs) that Namdevco is making hampers available to them?” he asked.