Misery in D’Abadie

A river of raw sewage runs through Recreation Ground Road in D’Abadie, where desperate community members, stuck at home because of the state of emergency and curfew, say they have also found themselves imprisoned by its disturbing scent for the past year.
This offshoot of the Oropuna River which runs through the eastern end of the community has, according to residents, turned black with refuse over the course of the last few months. The flowing sewage, they say, is a result of a faulty waste treatment plant within nearby housing settlements.
In several interviews with the Express last week, some (who asked to remain anonymous) said that the watercourse is now overrun by the pungent fluid, trapping them inside and, in some cases, causing sickness.
“It is truly unbearable. You can’t even hide under your bed to escape it. My daughter recently started experiencing extreme nausea with the scent. I am sure it is getting people sick.
“It is directly behind my house. There is a ten-inch pipe throwing out the raw sewage into the river stream. When water goes you can’t even sit outside, everyone is locked inside their homes. It is terrible. If you go from Recreation Ground and you walk west, you can still get the stench. There are a lot of homes, a lot of families, a lot of people with children. If you come and look at the river, it is black with sewage,” said one resident in a telephone interview with the Express on Wednesday.
Villagers attributed the deposition of waste to a newly constructed waste treatment plant within the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Trestrail settlement. Since the construction of this plant, they said, the issue has become prevalent with some adding that waste from the plant is deposited on a weekly basis into the river.
Many frustrated
However, despite several attempts to seek redress through the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), residents say they have grown frustrated by a lack of action by any relevant authorities.
One resident said: “The people who are living on the western side of the river are getting it the most. Now it is more often. It is indescribable, it is awful. It has become our norm and it is every day.”
“Everybody is ignoring us. It has been happening since last year. You can’t even sit outside when that waste is released, it is raw sewage. I don’t know what to do. No one wants to take any blame, but I can’t take this scent any more.”
Councillor for the area, Dwayne Mora, last week stated that an investigation was done by the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation in May after the issue was brought to his attention by residents. Mora said the investigation had determined that the issue was due to a leak in the Cleaver Heights Housing Development Corporation (HDC) settlement’s sewer system.
“I sent the message to my coordinating officer and they investigated on May 14. They found there was a sewer leak and the issue was sent to the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH). I haven’t gotten an update from the CMOH yet. The smell has gotten worse especially with the rainy period, I am hoping to get some more information by the end of the week.”
“It is an issue among the WASA, the HDC and the CMOH. I believe due to the pandemic working on these issues may have become difficult for the agencies involved. The report I got was that the leak was coming from the Clever Heights development. It could be possible that residents assumed it was the Trestrail plant since the Cleaver Heights and the Trestrail are relatively close to each other,” he said in a telephone interview with the Express on Thursday,
Action
The Express contacted the Environmental Management Authority for a response. The EMA responded that the issue fell under the jurisdiction of the WASA and HDC. However, it said, a site visit would be paid to the area for evaluation.
“The EMA can confirm that no reports were received at our Complaints Hotline on this matter. Based on your enquiry, the EMA advises that the agencies with primary jurisdiction over this complaint will be the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). The EMA can confirm that in accordance with our coordinating role, both the HDC and WASA have been contacted and made aware of this matter. The EMA will also conduct further investigations, including a site visit, to better understand the nature of the complaint,” it said.
According to a response sent to the Express from the HDC on Friday, the discharge of waste being deposited into this river are from two non-functional lift stations situated within the Cleaver Heights development. These stations, it said, were operated by the WASA.
“There are two sets of lift stations within the Cleaver Heights development, one set which services Trestrail and the other set which services Cleaver Heights. Both sets of lift stations are connected to separate force mains along the Arima Old Road
“There is evidence of effluent being discharged into one of the tributaries that connects to the Oropuna River. This seems to be emanating from two of the three lift stations located at the Cleaver Heights development. These two lift stations are non-functional at the moment and are operated and maintained by WASA (since 2015).” it said.
Additionally, the HDC stated that the Authority was being affected by a delay in replacement pumps.
“We have received information from WASA that these two particular lift stations are being negatively affected by the delay in the replacement of the pumps. We will continue to follow up with WASA on the status of these works and provide the relevant updates as we receive them” it said.
The Express contacted WASA on Wednesday to confirm its role in the facilitation of this plant. The Authority responded in an e-mail to the Express on Saturday acknowledging its responsibility for maintaining the plant. It added that repairs to the station in question are scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, June 30.
“The Water and Sewerage Authority acknowledges that it is responsible for the wastewater facilities in the Cleaver Heights and Trestrail housing developments. The Authority is currently working on addressing mechanical problems being experienced at the Cleaver Heights Highlift #2 station. These works are scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at which time the facility will return to full operation,” said the Authority.