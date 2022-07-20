Other than my mother, never has a woman been so unimpressed by me than widowed Mrs Mary Elaine Julien.
I had spent a good few hours walking and driving the north coast roads of Grande Riviere last week, looking for her, the oldest person in the village.
They said “Miss Elaine” would know everything about the usually lazy river that roared through the mountain valleys in early July, bringing with it floods, and Faris Al-Rawi.
They said she was 90-something-years-old, but I should expect a pepper-mouthed, no nonsense lady stronger than those leatherback mothers heaving themselves ashore down on the beach.
They were right.
“So what you want me to do for that?” she asked, when I explained why I was standing outside her mountainside home, while trying to fend off her equally menacing dog.
I had found Miss Elaine just as she was done spraying weedicide around her property to push back the greenery encroaching the house shaded by the branches of breadfruit, pommecythere, citrus and mango trees.
I better talk fast, she said, since she still had to sweep the house, feed the big brown dog she named “Brown Dog”, and take a bath.
But in that time she spared, we discovered the essence of Grande Riviere, and why so many come back to it.
Born December 12, 1930 in Blanchisseuse, Miss Elaine said she found herself in Grande Riviere because of the dapper Mr Fitzio Julien, who, despite being 20 years older, wooed and convinced her to stay and make a lot of children.
So in the year of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence, the Juliens married in the Catholic Church/school, and built a cottage into the mountainside at Rose Hill.
They didn’t have much, but neither did the rest of the residents.
This was a village of gardeners, plantation labourers, and fishermen who revered the land and sea, and got their spiritual guidance from the Church that influenced every village along the north coast.
Some found work with the State maintaining the road between Toco and Matelot, and some got work clearing the vegetation that never wilts in the Northern Range, despite the driest dry season.
The others followed the traces and trails into the valleys, to plant and reap the dasheen, plantain, and breadfruit, every kind of fruit, and sometimes some excellent grades of “the herb”.
There was also a big enough crop of nutmeg and tonka bean to harvest, but that is now gone.
Frequent flyer
For Miss Elaine, her memory is of the cocoa plantations.
“I pull cutlass like man in them estates, climb trees, did every kind of thing for a living, the last in the County Council working on the road. None was easy. I had a hard life, but by the help of God, I made it.”
Every dollar was important since she would have ten children, all of them living into adulthood, but all three sons dying before growing old.
The village did not offer the best schooling, said Miss Elaine.
“So when my children were a certain age, I gone to (Sangre) Grande, rent rooms, send my children to secondary school. Because in them days, when you eh pass Common Entrance, they pack you up and forget you.”
This mother would spend ten years back and forth between town and village, going as far as to pay a teacher to take her youngest daughter, Donnette, to North Eastern College, where she excelled.
The Juliens got some State land in another part of the village and built permanently, and there is where Mr Fitzio Julien would pass away, at age 95, in 2006, leaving Miss Elaine to carry on.
Carry on she did, living for her children, two daughters (Cindy and Mary) making a life in the United States, and last born Donnette going to England to study nursing, and returning as a lawyer, with a practice now established in Sangre Grande.
And from 2009, Miss Elaine became a frequent flyer to New York.
But Grande Riviere always beckoned her back, as it does every visitor, to that booming surf, the cascades, that rocky river, those timeless turtles laying and hatching, a place where people still genuinely greet you, and say please and thank you and good morning and have conversations not involving a smart phone, where neighbours exchange a fish for an avocado or a breadfruit, and help repair one another’s houses, and where, these past few years, a representative of one of the most elusive and endangered birds, the Pawi (nicknamed “21” by the village), will walk right into your house for a free meal.
Herbal medicine
Miss Elaine had to excuse herself during that chat last week.
It turns out that she is also the village herbalist, and a fellow with a “chest cold” and cough had pulled up outside, begging granny for help since modern medicine and antibiotics had failed.
“You going to dead,” she told her patient mischievously, before trundling into the bush down the hill, to pluck the leaves and roots of three plants for the concoction.
Not that she relied on any potion when the pandemic and “that 19 thing” (Covid) upended the world.
She got her vaccine and booster.
And having left Catholicism behind for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, she said she stayed at home these past few years, and followed the religious services on her device, with the pastor making visits for communion.
But she still remembers her wedding day. In the Christmas of 1962, in a church building once also used as a school, but closed since 2014, because of a leaky roof and not enough parishioners worth the effort of repairing it, it’s crucified Jesus statue broken into pieces at the altar.
Regarding that river that gave the village its name, Miss Elaine didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.
“It is nothing unusual. It overflowed before. It will overflow again. We have to respect it.”
The river rules
Villagers know that when the dark clouds assemble over the mountain valleys east and north of Grande Riviere, the river is going to roar, collecting strength from countless tributaries, rising as high as a light pole, and with such force, that rocks weighing tonnes tumble downstream, vibrating the ground.
Mr Ruiz, in his 70s and a lifetime resident, remembered seeing it.
“I stand up watching it from the bank, and there was a wave of clear water, and behind it, this big dark thing pushing the clear water along, like a tidal wave. I had to run.”
The rains that flooded some homes and resort facilities, and cut a path across the beach on which the leatherback turtles were soon to hatch, also carved a new path at Shark River near Matelot.