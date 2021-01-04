MISS MURDERED

ON the first day of the new school term and the fourth day of the new year, beloved school teacher Suzette Sylvester, 48, was killed by a relative with a hammer.
She’s the first woman to die for the new year in a domestic violence situation. Last year, 49 women were killed, among then 21 by domestic violence.
Sylvester was remembered yesterday by those who knew her as having endured the troubles of an abusive relationship, and showed nothing but a passion for education to the hundreds of pupils whose lives she touched over the years.
Sylvester was killed at her home at Preysal, Couva. A bloody hammer was found near her body.
Police were told Sylvester and a relative were involved in an argument at the weekend, and before daybreak yesterday the relative was seen fleeing the house at Mowlah Road Extension, where Sylvester’s body was found.
The suspect went to the home of a relative, and then to the Chaguanas Police Station at 7 a.m. and surrendered to police.
Gentle, loving neighbour
A police report said Sylvester, a secondary school English Language and Literature teacher, had an argument with a male relative at her home between 10.30 and midnight on Sunday.
She went to bed around 2.10 a.m., but three hours later she was found dead with marks of violence to her head and upper body.
One of Sylvester’s neighbours, who identified herself only as Doris, said the body was discovered by her son, Michael, and police were called in.
Doris said she knew Sylvester as a baby, and she found it unusual early Monday when she did not hear routine movements from the school teacher’s house.
“It is so sad to hear and see what happened,” she said. “I understood she got some money from the Government, and she gave him (the suspect) some of the money but he wanted more. Love of money is the root of all evil. But you could touch a dollar and it will go,” said the neighbour.
“This is the first time something happened like that in this area. Suzette was a very generous woman. If I am walking down to church, or anywhere she will stop and give me a lift. A very gentle and loving neighbour. Suzette made things for Christmas and she gave to her mother to bring to me. She was a very loving child. I knew her as a baby,” she added.
Sylvester previously taught at the El Dorado West Secondary School, and was last at the Preysal High School where she was expected to take up duties on Monday.
Humble and kind
Hundreds of her past pupils and colleagues yesterday took to social media to express their grief and devastation, and consoled one another as they shared memories, pictures and videos of their beloved “Miss”.
One of her colleagues wrote on social media, “All of us are in shock and disbelief. Miss Sylvester was a mother/sister/confidant to us all. We cannot believe this. You (pupils) all are her legacy and seeing the kind strong women you have become made her so, so proud.”
A past pupil wrote, “Today I found out that my favourite teacher ever Suzette Sylvester, is no longer with us, in the most brutal of ways. My heart hurts, I am in utter disbelief. She was one of the most genuine, loving and caring souls. She was one of my first customers when I started ‘PersonalizedbyK’, and she always saw me for me. You will forever be missed. RIP.”
Another wrote: “They say you only know how it feel when it hits home. This was my mother I had for years. A secondary school teacher who was more than a teacher to us. Now your life was taken. I’m broken.”
The suspect was taken into custody and officers of the Couva and Chaguanas CID, and Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.
Gadsby-Dolly: Sad and distressing
In a media statement yesterday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “We mourn as a country today. We mourn the loss of a life, an educator, in circumstances that are sad and distressing. It is my hope that during this period of grief that the support offered can aid her loved ones in the way that they require.” In its media release, the Ministry of Education also extended condolences to the family, pupils, colleagues and friends of Sylvester, former English Language and Literature Teacher III.
The ministry said she moved to Preysal High School in September 2016, after 15 years of service at El Dorado West Secondary School.
“The education community was both shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden tragic circumstances surrounding the passing of Ms Sylvester. The Student Support Services and Employee Assistance Programme will engage with the school to provide support to staff and students who may be in need at this time.
“The ministry notes with great concern the events that led to this death and is hopeful that the perpetrator will be brought to justice,” stated the media release.
The release further noted that, in tributes from pupils and colleagues, Sylvester was described as a beautiful, humble, motherly and kind soul who was always full of joy.
