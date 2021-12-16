Miss World T&T flies home after Covid outbreak at pageant

Trinidad and Tobago’s representative at the Miss World 2021 pageant Jeanine Brandt has assured that she is in good health and will be returning home on Monday.
Her return follows pageant organisers’ announcement that the finale had been postponed due to Covid-19 infections among both contestants and personnel. Brandt is Covid-negative.
The pageant was supposed to have been held last night in Puerto Rico, where the 2021 Miss World winner would have been selected from among contestants from 98 countries.
Health officials in Puerto Rico confirmed yesterday that 17 candidates and personnel had tested positive for the virus.
The Miss World Organisation subsequently announced the postponement of the event, in a release.
“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event, and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organisers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale...,” the release stated.
“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room,” it added.
However, the organisation said once additional cases were confirmed, the decision to postpone the event was made.
“The next step, according to the medical experts, is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisers, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” it said.
Brandt cleared to return
Contacted yesterday, Brandt indicated she has been cleared to return home.
“I am still in Puerto Rico, but I am well and in good health. I’m currently making arrangements to leave our hotel to stay with my family and catch my flight with them to come home,” she stated.
She said her flight will be leaving Puerto Rico on Monday.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Puerto Rico in the next 90 days to represent the red, white and black,” she stated.
National pageant director Brian Gopaul also confirmed yesterday that Brandt has tested negative for Covid-19, is in good health and has been given the all-clear to return home.
He said once she returns, preparations will continue for the pageant and once it is rescheduled, she will return to represent Trinidad and Tobago.
He said he believed the pageant organisers made the right call to postpone the event, and he called on the public to continue to show support for Miss World T&T.
The pageant will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days, according to the release.
Miss World CEO Julia Morley said the contestants would return to Puerto Rico at that time.
“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (whom we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Morley.
“Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”