‘Missing’ file reappears

A high-ranking judicial officer is said to be the person behind the re-emergence of the “missing” file at the centre of the $20 million Vindra Naipaul-Coolman malicious prosecution scandal.
The timeline of the bizarre events raises many unanswered questions, including who now “handed over” the file to the acting Solicitor General after the AG said last week that it had “disappeared”.
A legal source told the Express yesterday that the file was never actually “missing”, and that it was handed over by a judicial officer.
In a media release on Monday shortly after 9 p.m., lead investigator retired Justice Stanley John referred to CV 2020-01243 Shervon Peters & Ors v the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, stating: “In my capacity as the Lead Investigator into the above-captioned subject matter, with particular reference to the disappearance of the file in CV 2020-01243, I was this evening, the 6th February, informed by the Solicitor General (Ag), Ms Karleen Seenath, that the file in question was today handed over to her. I have immediately instructed that the Solicitor General (Ag) secure that file for collection by the Investigation Team; the re-appearance of this file forms part of this continuing investigation.”
Retired Justices John and Rolston Nelson have been retained by the State to investigate the matter.
Two years ago, in January 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered a default judgment in favour of the nine men who were accused of murdering businesswoman Naipaul-Coolman in 2006.
In 2016, they were all freed of the crime.
On January 30, 2023, Master Martha Alexander awarded each of the men $2.1 million in compensation for malicious prosecution after the State failed to enter a defence.
In the face of public outrage and questions, on February 1, 2023, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said the file in the matter had gone missing from the State Solicitor’s Department one day after it was handed over to State attorneys.
The AG said the first time his office heard of the malicious prosecution claim was when judgment was given.
Armour said it was learnt that the file was opened on June 23, 2020, and sent to the Solicitor General for assignment when it disappeared.
He said, “My very limited investigation to date has advised that the claim form and statement of case filed by these gentlemen was filed on the 29th of May, 2020 and served on the Solicitor General’s office on the 22nd of June 2020.
“An officer of that department has signed for acceptance of service on 22nd June, 2020. On the 23rd of June, 2020, the record shows further that a file was opened for the matter and then the file was sent to the Solicitor General for assignment. Thereafter the file disappeared.”
Letter to CJ ► sub head ◄
On February 4, 2023, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to the Chief Justice, calling on him to issue a public statement with respect to High Court Judge Karen Reid-Ballantyne’s role in the matter surrounding the $20 million default judgment.
She said this was necessary to determine whether Reid-Ballantyne is fit to continue serving as a High Court judge in Trinidad and Tobago.
Persad-Bissessar stated that a careful read of Master Alexander’s judgment, however, reveals that the AG was represented by then-counsel Reid-Ballantyne at the trial of the assessment of damages, and actively participated in the matter.
The judgment records that Reid-Ballantyne filed written submissions and made oral arguments to the court in this matter, she added.
She pointed out that on December 1, 2022, Reid-Ballantyne was appointed a puisne judge of the High Court.
In her letter to the CJ, Persad-Bissessar raised concerns about Reid-Ballantyne conducting an entire trial to assess the damages in the case without having a file.
She stated: “If correct, it amounts to a gross dereliction of duty, professional negligence, and flagrant violation of the Code of Ethics that governs the legal profession.
“This would render her unfit to hold the office of judge in the Supreme Court of Justice, which requires that judges possess a high level of personal and professional integrity and impeccable character.”
The Opposition had called on Justice Reid-Ballantyne to clear the air on this troubling allegation as a matter of urgency, but there continues to be silence, Persad-Bissessar said.
“Her silence will fuel the perception that the allegations made by the AG against her are credible, correct and justified. This will bring the administration of justice into disrepute and adversely impact on public confidence in the Judiciary,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
On the heels of Persad-Bissessar’s letter to the Chief Justice calling for the air to be cleared with respect to the judge, the file was found.