Missing fishermen paddle back home

Lost at sea for almost five days, and with search teams losing hope, three Guayaguayare fishermen found a way to save themselves.
They fashioned a makeshift paddle with wood and two bucket covers after their pirogue developed engine problems and stalled in the open Atlantic Ocean, off Trinidad’s South coast.
Fearing a watery grave, Shaquille Charles, Walter Whiteman and Antonio Frank Sandy said they paddled day and night to keep the boat from being swept away from the island.
Food ran out on the second day but the men were not prepared to starve.
They said they survived by eating slivers of salmon they had caught overnight and which they had left out in the sun, the Express was told.
Their store of bottled water lasted until the fourth day.
They had gone out to sea last Friday, and it was only yesterday that their boat made it to shore at a secluded bay near Morne Diablo.
And with no one in sight, the men tied the boat and walked three miles to find help.
Boat owner Matthew Kissoon said he was contacted at around 9.30 a.m.
He said, “I got a call from someone saying that the missing fishermen were with them. They (the missing men) walked out and found some fishermen. And they called me. They couldn’t speak well because they were dehydrated and weak.”
Kissoon boarded another vessel from the Guayaguayare Fishing Port and went to Morne Diablo Fishing Port, where the men were waiting.
“They were weak but in good spirits. They were happy to be alive. The Morne Diablo fishermen gave them water and food. We loaded the three men into the other boat and took them back to Guayaguayare Fishing Port where family members were waiting,” he said.
The reunion was emotional as mothers hugged and kissed their sons.
It was an unlikely end to a sea and air search for the three men who had left in the vessel Rango Starr from the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on Friday afternoon.
The men were expected to return the following day.
But family members became worried when the boat did not return on Saturday and filed missing person reports at the Mayaro Police Station.
The Coast Guard was contacted.
Guayaguayare fishermen searched the sea and relatives rented an aircraft to comb the waters but the men were not sighted.
Relatives waited at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port, praying for the men’s safe return.
How they survived
And as they arrived on Tuesday afternoon, Charles, 21, Whiteman, 36, and Sandy, 34, were taken to the Mayaro Area Hospital to be medically examined.
Kissoon said, “They had to go for a check-up but otherwise they are good. They have no injuries.”
He said the men told him the boat engine malfunctioned on Saturday morning as they prepared to return to land.
“They said they became scared as the boat began to drift. They did not want to go into Venezuelan water. They used a stick and two buckets covered to make a paddle so they can try to guide the boat,” he said.
Kissoon said the men told him they were not prepared to give up.
“So they ate the fish they caught and drank the water in the boat. They drifted and drifted until they got close to land in Morne Diablo,” he said.
Kissoon said the vessel was damaged but he was thankful the men were alive and well.
Whiteman’s brother, Kerry Whiteman, said he was thankful to everyone who assisted in the search. “Those men wanted to stay alive. They fought to get back. My mother is very happy to have her son back,” he said.
Whiteman said his brother is a father of two.
He said the seaside village of Guayaguayare had come together in the past days to search for the men, with at least ten vessels going out at sea.
Charles’ sister, Kerdasher Charles, said: “My God delivers.”
Charles said her brother, a part-time fisherman, was in good health and her family was thankful.
Relatives said the men were expected to be treated and sent home last night.