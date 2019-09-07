Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas

Police need help in locating 32-year-old Ryan Thomas.

Ryan, was last seen at his River Estate, Diego Martin, home last Saturday morning.

He was reported missing to the West End Police Station, around 9p.m, Friday by his sister.

Ryan is of African descent, 6 feet 4 inches tall and slim built with a brown complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a pair of ¾ khaki pants and a pair of black shoes.

Ryan also has tattoos on his upper arm of the words ‘Jada’ and ‘Zacky’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279).

