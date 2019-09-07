Following is Part I of the findings of the poll: AT the conclusion of the Government’s fourth year in office, the Prime Minister’s approval rating stands at a remarkable 50 per cent. With a five-point improvement year-on-year, the findings of this poll indicate that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has emerged from a modest midterm slump. He heads into the final year of his five-year term with a majority of the population approving of the job he is doing.