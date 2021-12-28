Missing man died of Covid

THE sister of a Santa Cruz man who was reported missing to police received news on Monday that he died of the Covid-19 virus several weeks ago.
Maria Virgil, 62, was informed by hospital authorities that her brother, Sonny Fitzgerald Virgil, 78, of La Canoa, died at the Arima Hospital on December 1.
Maria, of Bon Accord, Tobago, was informed that her brother was brought to the hospital by an ambulance on November 28 and he died three days later.
“Last night I prayed to God to give me the strength and to deal with this, and to send news by the end of this week. I had intended to go to the bank (yesterday) morning to check on his bank account activity. I didn’t get a chance to change my clothes when I got the news,” she said.
In a phone interview with the Express yesterday, Maria said Sonny was the second brother that her family lost to Covid-19 in a matter of months.
On August 27, Samuel Virgil, 74, of Morvant, also lost his battle to Covid.
She said the last time she saw Sonny was at the funeral for Samuel on September 10.
On Monday morning, a medical social worker contacted the Hunters Search and Rescue Team and relayed the information that Sonny’s family should contact the Arima Hospital.
“The hospital person told me he died of Covid-19. I was told that he came in by ambulance on November 28. His oxygen was probably fluctuating and he died on December 1. He stammers and talks fast so it could be that the phone contact which he gave the hospital was a wrong number. He lived alone and the last time I spoke to him was November 8. I usually checked up on him but after that I didn’t get him on the phone. I thought he maybe lost the phone again...” said Maria.
She recalled then speaking to several relatives and friends who called neighbours and friends, and searched for Sonny.
“A friend told me that the last time he spoke to her, he said he was in Mayaro. So I thought he was there with friends. I called the Mayaro Police Station and Santa Cruz Police Station and informed them about my brother,” she said.
Maria learned of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team and told them of her brother’s disappearance. A missing persons flyer with Sonny’s picture was posted on the group’s Facebook page and a hospital official contacted team captain Vallence Rambharath about Sonny.
Maria said she has been in contact with the hospital on arrangements for the removal of Sonny’s body to a funeral home, and will then make funeral arrangements.
Maria said her family and her community have been grieving the deaths of several loved ones.
“We have been going to funerals in the village for some weeks now, and earlier in August for my brother, so it has not been easy on us,” Maria said.
Maria said she has another brother and sister living in Tobago and a sister in Maryland, United States.