Missing mother’s body found dumped in Aripo

The body of a woman found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on Friday has been confirmed to be that of missing mother of one Keithisha Cudjoe.
Cudjoe, 21, was last seen leaving her home at Harding Place in Cocorite around 8.30 p.m. last Monday, January 24.
However, when she failed to return, her friends made a report to the St James Police Station on Saturday, January 29.
However, the day prior—Friday, January 28—Cudjoe’s body was found an estimated 75-feet down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.
At the time, it was said to be in a state of decomposition and police were not able to identify the deceased.
Cudjoe’s friends journeyed to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, after investigators indicated that the body may be that of the missing girl.
She was identified by the clothing she wore, her shoes, and her glasses.
A post-mortem is now expected to take place to try and determine what may have led to Cudjoe’s death.
Her friends, speaking with the media yesterday on the condition of anonymity, said they were shocked to learn of her death.
“She was a very lively, helpful, caring, and loving person.
“She didn’t have any enemies or anything like that to say that someone would target her.
“And I don’t even want to think it’s a robbery or anything because she doesn’t have that much. So what would they kill her for after that?
“I don’t know. Right now we are just waiting to see what the police and the post-mortem say because this entire thing is very confusing,” one said.
Cudjoe worked at a gas station in El Socorro, and was originally from Diego Martin.
She had a three-year-old son and lived with a friend and his sister.
“I don’t even know how the rest of the family is dealing with this. We are barely dealing with it (here in Cocorite).
“I spoke to her before she left home. She said she was going out and coming back in a bit. To my knowledge, she usually travels.
“I don’t know if she called a driver or what that day. But when she stopped answering her phone we got concerned, because she is a woman who lives on her phone.
“Then we tried going by her people and seeing if anyone knew where she was, and after a few days, we went to the police. We didn’t know what else to do,” a friend said.
Beekeeper finds body
Police said around 5.15 p.m. last Friday, they received a report from a beekeeper that the semi-nude body of a woman had been discovered.
The man told police he was setting swarm traps for bees when he saw the body about 50 to 75 feet in the bushes.
Arima police went to the area where they found the body lying face down.
“The body was clad in a grey top and a sneaker on the right foot. The underwear was also missing.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.
Cudjoe’s body was found some distance away from where the body of Andrea Bharatt was found in 2021.
Residents of the area have long complained that there are not enough lights in the community, nor are there enough police patrols, and criminal elements tend to dispose of evidence and even bodies off the hilly roadway.
The murder of
Andrea Bharatt
Bharatt, 23, disappeared on January 29, 2021.
She had left the Arima Magistrates’ Court with a co-worker, and entered a Nissan Versa sedan with fake “H” licence plates on King Street, Arima.
Bharatt’s co-worker was dropped off at her home at Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Bharatt’s body was found on February 4, off a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.
Her father, Randolph Bharatt, was at the scene and identified his daughter’s body by the clothing she was last seen in.
Visibly shaken, he was escorted away from the scene, and comforted by WPC Katina Williams—an almost haunting image that further sparked vigils and protests throughout the country with citizens sharing their stories of being harassed, followed, intimidated, and abused by men while trying to go about their daily lives.
Bharatt’s case led to the passing of legislation that has now made legal the use and possession of pepper-sprays by citizens of this country—with permits, that outline further conditions.
In June the House of Representatives had followed the Senate’s lead a month before and unanimously passed the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi who said pepper spray would give women and girls “a fighting chance” against assailants.
At the time, Al-Rawi explained its importance by noting that over the past five years, this country had 2,537 reports of rape and sexual assault.
The House passed the bill without amendment from the Senate and without any need for proclamation by the President of the Republic.
Andrea fallout
Among the other fallouts from Bharatt’s case were that the two main suspects, Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, were killed while in the custody of the police. Post-mortems revealed both men had been beaten to death.
As a result, the arresting unit, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), came under scrutiny, cumulating with the charging of ASP Mark Hernandez with misbehaviour in public office on April 19.
Hernandez was stripped of his position and Supt Roger Alexander took the mantle of the head of the elite unit.
Negus George of Gooding Trace, Malabar, was the only person charged with Bharatt’s murder.
His wife, Giselle Hobson, was charged with receiving items alleged stolen from Bharatt including a cellphone, ATM card, earrings, and an article of clothing.