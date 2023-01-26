The North Stand will be ready by February 2, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell has assured.
The construction of the North Stand had been halted after steel beams went missing.
But responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate yesterday, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Mitchell said the National Carnival Commission (NCC) had advised that replacement beams had been purchased and fabricated, and the North Stand would be completed on or before February 2, 2023.
Asked whether any efforts had been made to apprehend those responsible for the removal of the steel beams, Mitchell said the matter was currently being investigated, both internally and externally.
“An internal investigation has commenced, as well as a report has been made to the police, who are conducting enquiries,” he said.
Mitchell was however unable to answer a supplemental question on the monetary value of what was lost in the process of replacing the beam.