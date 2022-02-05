Mitchell wants answers on unauthorised photos

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell has taken issue with photographers who take and share photos of members of the public without their consent, including at Carnival events.
He asked for clarity on the standards governing professional photographers and on whether they are permitted to take photos of someone in public spaces without permission.
Mitchell raised the matter yesterday as the Special Select Committee (SSC) of the Senate met with stakeholders on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No 3) Bill, 2021.
Appearing virtually before the committee were representatives of the Ministry of National Security, the Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs Division), the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the Trinidad and Tobago Creative Industries Company Ltd (CreativeTT).
Directing his questions to CreativeTT director Dionne McNicol-Stephenson, Mitchell asked whether the State-owned enterprise, whose mandate is to stimulate and facilitate the business development and export activities of the creative industries, played a part in determining the standards of professional photographers.
“At this point we do not. We have been approached by two associations that represent photographers in T&T. Unfortunately, our budgetary allocation does not allow us to engage in the study that they have requested be put forward, so at this point we do not represent them in that way. But we do recognise their importance and impact in the creative industries,” McNicol-Stephenson responded.
Professional standards
Pressing further, Mitchell asked whether there were any standards at all which applied to professional photographers.
“And we’re asking this question in connection with the taking and sharing (of photographs). You would appreciate that photographers, some of them have commercial studios and they take photographs of paying persons; pregnancy photographs, photographs in bath suits, in skimpy underwear, and I’m not sure whether they are aware that before they take and they share…because some of these professional photographers they share on their pages in advertisement of types of work that they can produce…that they need the consent of those who they photograph…,” Mitchell said.
“Or there may now be situations where a photographer may be photographing an event, Carnival or fete or otherwise, where there may be persons who are skimpily clad or otherwise become skimpily clad; perhaps they are inebriated and they’re unable to give consent and the photographers may take photographs and may publish.
“Everybody is a photographer now and they have cellphones and they may take photographs of someone who, because of their ingestion of alcohol and so on, may not be able to give consent,” he added.
“So, do you see a role for CreativeTT in a sensitisation campaign, once this bill is promulgated, in ensuring that photographers know that this law now applies to them, with respect to the taking and sharing of photographs?” he went on to ask.
McNicol-Stephenson stressed that it was within CreativeTT’s purview to ensure all the industry’s practitioners are aware of all the legislation that impacts them.
“And usually around Carnival time there tends to be a lot of workshops, webinars targeted at photographers, speaking to them about the fact of having to be accredited by NCC (National Carnival Commission) for taking photographs along parade routes, as well as intellectual property issues that arise out of photography, particularly during the Carnival season,” she said.
What’s the law?
On the issue of media photographers taking pictures of members of the public without their consent, Mitchell asked the CreativeTT director to submit, in writing, the law as it relates to such a scenario.
“Media photographers would be in a public place, in a public street, and would take a photograph of someone doing something or just proceeding along their merry way and that person may say you cannot take my photograph and the media would say yes I can take your photograph, and the person will slap it away and become aggressive,” he indicated.
“You see also where a policeman in the execution of his duties would be photographed by an onlooker who is not impeding that policeman in the execution of his duties, and the policeman would say no you can’t take my photograph, perhaps aggressively slap away the person’s phone or do something otherwise. Could you please submit to us the law as it relates to photography in a public place, if you can?” he requested.