Mixed feelings about Taste of Carnival’ plan

Sugar Aloes

FLASHBACK: Calypsonian Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) waves the flag for fourth-place contestant in the Medium Bands category, Buccooneers Steel Orchestra, playing “I Love Being Me”, at Panorama 2018 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

The “Taste of Carnival” plan is not a good idea.

This according to former calypso monarch Morel “King Luta” Peters who told the Express yesterday: “I think we are beating a dead horse. I don’t know what we can get out of it.

“There’s simply not enough time. It’s already difficult to get people to behave and when you add a tip of Carnival, you are begging for trouble.

“How are we going to have a controlled environment where activities related to Carnival are taking place? Getting the money is one thing. But you have to be around to spend it. Things are hard. I am not going to anything.”

Another former calypso monarch, Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna), said he welcomed the Carnival reopening, but he was still awaiting information on the safe zones.

Osuna, who also manages the Revue Tent at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, said they have traditionally opened in Arima in honour of the late icon Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts).

Revue will not open its doors at the Arima Velodrome this year.

Interviewed yesterday, he said: “We don’t have a choice. I am still waiting on Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation to call me. We will not be reopening in Arima because it is not a safe zone. We are waiting on them to provide more details.”

Sharing a similar sentiment about limited information on safe zones was TUCO South Zone chairman Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall, who manages Kaiso Showkase.

He said: “I keep hearing about the Brian Lara Promenade. I have not seen any documents... no hardcore evidence. We want to work within the safe zones. But they have not yet named the safe zones. I don’t even know if they are having a TUCO semi-finals like they normally do at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

“I think (Taste of Carnival) is a good idea. Any­thing that could boost the events sector is a good move. It desperately needs an injection of funds. Artistes were unable to work.

“I applaud (Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell) and the NCC for their input.

“We need to have some funds rolling and get the economy back on track. Who vex about the manner in which the State is going about their business loss. I welcome it. I am supporting safe zones.

“If the State wants to spend their money that way then let them do it. If you want to have a private event, then find your funds.”

Tents to reopen

TUCO president Ainsley King said yesterday tents will reopen from February 4 to 24.

“It’s true what Aloes and they are saying. We still have to structure the tents. We will meet with the managers and execu­tives.

“We are going to work in a safe zone. We will accommodate the tents. We will give everybody a chance.

“Not everybody will be allowed to participate in the safe zones. But Revue, Icons, Kaiso House and all the tents. It is not as though a private tent can just do things on their own.

“They will have to come through TUCO and the main recognised bodies who are working within the Covid-19 protocols. The proposed venue is Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. It’s an outdoor facility and it is ideal for what we are doing. But the discussion is ongoing.”

Asked about the “Taste of Carnival” plan, chutney artiste Adesh Samaroo said: “The Government is trying with the Carnival. But I don’t believe overall the Government handled the pandemic properly.

“They should have tried way before since artistes were the worst hit. We felt the pinch most. At least, there is still hope for artistes to get jobs. Promoters should try to employ as many artistes as they can. It’s still an opportunity and a big percentage of the entertainment fraternity will get some work.”

Samaroo added: “I made some adjustments. I dropped my price. If I was charging $5,000, I would bring along two other artistes to share in it. They would work and still get some money.

“It is a rough period. I have invested my money in other businesses trying to make ends meet. At least I am surviving.”

Samaroo said he attended the Miami carnival, but he has not gotten any jobs for the year. He felt vaccination would be a key stimulus.

He said: “I am fully vaccinated. I know a lot of people who are sceptical. But I endorse the vaccination.”

Former calypso monarch Devon Seale told the Express: “I support anything positive to keep the artform lively. I welcome the idea of at least facilitating some aspects of the Carnival, especially when it has been tested in the safe zones. I support the calypso part and I endorse the other areas. We can have a safe-zone Carnival.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Affected family sends legal letter to top cop

Affected family sends legal letter to top cop

THE State is now facing a potential lawsuit for “tortious assault and battery” by a family that was tear-gassed by police while at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain last Sunday.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has been given 28 days within which to provide specific pieces of information to attorneys representing the family or, in default, a civil claim will be filed at the High Court, the family’s attorneys warned yesterday.

Promoters, bandleaders not feeling Carnival vibe

Promoters, bandleaders not feeling Carnival vibe

With under six weeks to go until the country gets a “taste” of Carnival, promoters and bandleaders are not feeling the vibe.

Many in the entertainment and events industry yesterday said it was an insult for the Government to even call the proposed events next month “Carnival”.

Owner of Winerboy Entertainment Arvinder Ramper­sad, who has hosted a number of Carnival fetes, told the Express that calling a two-week period of concerts “Carnival” was misleading.

Mixed feelings about Taste of Carnival’ plan

Mixed feelings about Taste of Carnival’ plan

The “Taste of Carnival” plan is not a good idea.

This according to former calypso monarch Morel “King Luta” Peters who told the Express yesterday: “I think we are beating a dead horse. I don’t know what we can get out of it.

“There’s simply not enough time. It’s already difficult to get people to behave and when you add a tip of Carnival, you are begging for trouble.

Deyalsingh involved in motor vehicle accident

Deyalsingh involved in motor vehicle accident

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday morning in Sea Lots.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Abattoir Road, police said.

Deyalsingh was in his white Toyota Prado proceeding south along Abattoir Road, intending to turn right onto Wrightson Road, when at the intersection, there was a collision with a silver Nissan Almera which was proceeding east along the east-bound carriageway of the Beetham Highway.

1,063: T&T records its highest number of new daily cases

1,063: T&T records its highest number of new daily cases

A staggering 1,063 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded, the highest number of confirmed cases reported by the Ministry of Health in a single day.

The ministry has also reported another 18 deaths from the virus.

In its daily update yesterday, the ministry said the 1,063 new cases were the results of samples taken between January 13 and 19.

Recommended for you