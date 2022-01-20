Mixed feelings about Taste of Carnival’ plan

The “Taste of Carnival” plan is not a good idea.
This according to former calypso monarch Morel “King Luta” Peters who told the Express yesterday: “I think we are beating a dead horse. I don’t know what we can get out of it.
“There’s simply not enough time. It’s already difficult to get people to behave and when you add a tip of Carnival, you are begging for trouble.
“How are we going to have a controlled environment where activities related to Carnival are taking place? Getting the money is one thing. But you have to be around to spend it. Things are hard. I am not going to anything.”
Another former calypso monarch, Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna), said he welcomed the Carnival reopening, but he was still awaiting information on the safe zones.
Osuna, who also manages the Revue Tent at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, said they have traditionally opened in Arima in honour of the late icon Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts).
Revue will not open its doors at the Arima Velodrome this year.
Interviewed yesterday, he said: “We don’t have a choice. I am still waiting on Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation to call me. We will not be reopening in Arima because it is not a safe zone. We are waiting on them to provide more details.”
Sharing a similar sentiment about limited information on safe zones was TUCO South Zone chairman Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall, who manages Kaiso Showkase.
He said: “I keep hearing about the Brian Lara Promenade. I have not seen any documents... no hardcore evidence. We want to work within the safe zones. But they have not yet named the safe zones. I don’t even know if they are having a TUCO semi-finals like they normally do at Skinner Park in San Fernando.
“I think (Taste of Carnival) is a good idea. Anything that could boost the events sector is a good move. It desperately needs an injection of funds. Artistes were unable to work.
“I applaud (Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell) and the NCC for their input.
“We need to have some funds rolling and get the economy back on track. Who vex about the manner in which the State is going about their business loss. I welcome it. I am supporting safe zones.
“If the State wants to spend their money that way then let them do it. If you want to have a private event, then find your funds.”
Tents to reopen
TUCO president Ainsley King said yesterday tents will reopen from February 4 to 24.
“It’s true what Aloes and they are saying. We still have to structure the tents. We will meet with the managers and executives.
“We are going to work in a safe zone. We will accommodate the tents. We will give everybody a chance.
“Not everybody will be allowed to participate in the safe zones. But Revue, Icons, Kaiso House and all the tents. It is not as though a private tent can just do things on their own.
“They will have to come through TUCO and the main recognised bodies who are working within the Covid-19 protocols. The proposed venue is Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. It’s an outdoor facility and it is ideal for what we are doing. But the discussion is ongoing.”
Asked about the “Taste of Carnival” plan, chutney artiste Adesh Samaroo said: “The Government is trying with the Carnival. But I don’t believe overall the Government handled the pandemic properly.
“They should have tried way before since artistes were the worst hit. We felt the pinch most. At least, there is still hope for artistes to get jobs. Promoters should try to employ as many artistes as they can. It’s still an opportunity and a big percentage of the entertainment fraternity will get some work.”
Samaroo added: “I made some adjustments. I dropped my price. If I was charging $5,000, I would bring along two other artistes to share in it. They would work and still get some money.
“It is a rough period. I have invested my money in other businesses trying to make ends meet. At least I am surviving.”
Samaroo said he attended the Miami carnival, but he has not gotten any jobs for the year. He felt vaccination would be a key stimulus.
He said: “I am fully vaccinated. I know a lot of people who are sceptical. But I endorse the vaccination.”
Former calypso monarch Devon Seale told the Express: “I support anything positive to keep the artform lively. I welcome the idea of at least facilitating some aspects of the Carnival, especially when it has been tested in the safe zones. I support the calypso part and I endorse the other areas. We can have a safe-zone Carnival.”