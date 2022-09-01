Mixed views as T&T celebrates its ‘60th’

ON the cusp of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence, which was celebrated yesterday, Barataria resident Elijah Benjamin, 24, was awaiting transport on the San Juan taxi stand, on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain.
Several people were spotted wearing red, white and black outfits. A mini van sped past with a miniature flag billowing in the wind and people were buying doubles, pelau, punches and popcorn from kiosks.
As dusk descended on the capital city, Benjamin said: “Independence means we have more freedoms and privileges as a country. I feel we are too free. Too much freeness can lead to escalating crime.
We need to do something about our borders. People can just move in and out of this country with ease. It reminds me of the late Nobel laureate VS Naipaul, who described Trinidad and Tobago as a frontier town.”
He rolled out a litany of woes, ranging from roads pockmarked with potholes that become murky ponds whenever rain falls.
“I feel the roads need fixing. Don’t talk about flooding...South Quay is a mess. We need to fix our buildings. It’s not just about covering them with red, white and black buntings for Independence. We have to fix our transport system.
People spend hours waiting for transport. Sometimes elderly folk and the differently-abled have to queue for long periods at PTSC,” said Benjamin.
“We have water woes across the country, electricity problems. We have a problem of unemployment and unemployment among the youths. Can you imagine the tsunami of people who went for cruise ship jobs? People with degrees were saying they are depressed because they can’t get a job. We have to take care of our children and youths. Remember the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams said ‘The future of the nation is in the book bags’. Don’t forget iconic calypsonian Slinger Francisco (Mighty Sparrow) sang about the importance of education in the classic ‘Education’,” he added.
Crime, food prices
Sporting his red T-shirt on the Brian Lara Promenade, Beetham resident Lyndon Hypolite said: “We are too slow. We have not made all this great progress. Men are languishing in jails. They are not making laws as quickly as they should. The Judiciary needs to step up to the plate.”
On the flip side, Hypolite said he admires the improvements in the city.
“It was drab and dreary. Now we have Chinatown. It’s more modern. The mayor (Joel Martinez) made some strides,” he said.
His female friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was scared to comment since she lived in Santa Cruz and the situation was terrible with crime.
“Every day is a something bad happening. Santa Cruz was a peaceful, loving place. People just used to love to take a drive through Santa Cruz Valley. Now they won’t stop for a doubles,” she said.
Arima maxi operator James Williams, 61, said: “Everything in the country good.”
Wearing the national colours with pride, Sangre Grande resident Michelle Sankar felt the country has gone backwards. “After Covid-19, the situation has gotten worse in the country. Too many people are suffering. They don’t have money to buy food or books for their children to return to school. Long ago, they would give free books. Now you have to buy expensive textbooks. They could do a little more to help parents buy textbooks,” she said.
Sankar added: “Thankfully, where I live does not have a water problem. It’s more the rural areas in Sangre Grande. They need to do something to help people. Some people can’t afford buckets or tanks. How can they exist without a proper water supply?”
She gave a grim forecast for Trinidad and Tobago: “The rich will continue to prosper. The middle and working class will feel the brunt. They need help with food prices. More jobs are needed. I think people really need work.”
However, she added: “I was born here. I grew up here. I enjoy the freedoms that people would die for. I am happy to live in a democracy.”