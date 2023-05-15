Mixed views on judge-alone trial

The debate is raging around the legislative proposal of judge-alone trials. Criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad believes it can help speed up the criminal justice system and address the issue of people languishing for years on remand.
However, attorneys Larry Lalla, SC, and Prakash Ramadhar argued yesterday that trial by judge alone will not fix the system.
Seepersad recalled criminologist Ramesh Deosaran’s book Trial by Jury: Social and Psychological Dynamics.
He told the Express that every lawyer who has read this book would be aware of the perils than can happen in a trial by jury so there is no way it can be argued that trial by jury is the best way for trials to be done and that it guarantees impartially and fairness.
“Absolutely not, there is no guarantee on that,” said Seepersad.
He said it is believed that jurors are laypersons and, in principle, it is important to have jurors who are unbiased.
However, he said, in practice, people don’t ever really make unbiased decisions.
Seepersad said Deosaran illustrated in many ways that jurors have the potential, even with the best intentions, to be biased.
He added that jurors are not learned in law as opposed to judges who are experts in law and who will have a deeper sense as to how to evaluate evidence, its credibility and make a judgment that is consistent with what the law requires and who will have a mindset to circumvent potential bias.
“I’m not saying that judge-alone trials are without problems; judges can make mistakes, but it’s a lot faster and what you have to weigh is on the one hand the slow pace of the judicial system which we know we could have people languishing in remand for ten-plus years, awaiting their trial only to find out they are innocent,” said Seepersad.
He said justice not delivered on time is not justice at all and “it is not justice where an accused person languishes in remand for ten-plus years where their life is destroyed because they lose their job, they lose contact with the social system and their family and they come out of prison and have no choice but to return to a life of crime. That is making the problem worse, not better.”
Seepersad added, “What you have to consider is if you can speed up the justice system what kind of effect it will have on crime and it is more than likely going to have a positive effect.”
He said he respected the position of the Law Association and its statement which speaks to a careful engagement of stakeholders.
The Sunday Express reported on the Law Association’s letter sent to Clerk of the House Brian Caesar on Friday in which it stated that the Administration of Justice Amendment (Trial by Judge Alone) Bill appears to be part of a legislative agenda to abolish jury trials entirely.
The bill was debated in the Senate on Friday.
‘We don’t have the
resources to try everyone’
Senior counsel Lalla said it was not appropriate to identify the use of juries and single that out as the cause of the problem in the criminal justice system.
The problems are more fundamental than simply juries, he said.
He said the reasons why criminal elements feel it is easy and they stand a better chance of being acquitted in Trinidad than being convicted and therefore they did not enter plea deals, had to examined.
Lalla said this is unlike the situation in the United States where, for example, in the state of Florida, more than 80 per cent of people arrested by police enter plea deals.
He said 20 per cent or fewer of matters go to trial.
Lalla said the reason for this is that people arrested and charged by police know they have a greater chance of being convicted by the courts in that system than being acquitted.
He said in Trinidad the situation is reversed, as 80 per cent of the criminals know they have a better chance of being acquitted and they do not enter plea deals.
“So the question arises what is it about our system that makes the arrested criminal feel that he has a better chance of being acquitted than being convicted?” Lalla asked during a phone interview.
He said there was need for serious revamping and retooling of all stages of the criminal justice system, for example, the Police Service, the prosecution service and the judges who sit in the courts.
He said we have to ensure that each and every part of the system is working efficiently and in a manner than shows convictions of those who are guilty. “That is the only way we will address the load the criminal justice system is carrying.
The problem with the delays in the system is not juries, the problem is that we don’t have the resources to try everyone who insists on getting a trial and we have to fine-tune the system to ensure that less persons want trials and more persons want plea deals,” he said.
Ramadhar: Taking away the power of the people
Ramadhar said he objected to the trial by judge-alone proposal.
“I’m vehemently opposed to judge-alone trials not at the discretion or request of the accused person,” he said.
To remove jury trials is a fundamental shift taking away the power of people to be part of the judicial system, he said.
Ramadhar said no good explanation has been put forward as to why such an entrenched practice should be removed.
He said a judge is trained to deal with matters legally.
However, he said when it comes to issues of crime, self-defence and provocation the experience of many citizens is far greater than a potential judge who may have led a “cloistered life and in a different environment altogether”.
The issue of cost is unacceptable as an explanation because there are few cases where jurors are sequestered and the accommodation is substantial.
Ramadhar said he assumed reference was made to the Dole Chadee trial with respect to rule sequestering of a jury where it took several months.
Ramadhar said that was an exceptional case.
The average case, he said, can be done within an hour.
Ramadhar said there was need to find out what is clogging the system.
“My understanding is that we’re requiring too many submissions within the case and there are continuous adjournments,” he said.
He said, in his time, arguments were made on the floor of the court and a short period was given for submissions.
Government needs to look at other avenues to address the backlog, he added. Many years were lost in preliminary enquiries where there was note-taking of the evidence but for many years that has been dealt with and there is a speeding up from the time a person is charged to the time one gets a verdict, Ramadhar said.
“We have a lot of judges who are being appointed with opacity that is unacceptable in a modern age. Many of the judges we have never heard of and they are being given tremendous power,” he said.
He noted the Judicial and Legal Services Commission appoints judges and the criteria or history of this is not known, he argued.
Ramadhar said there were too many cases not just in Trinidad and Tobago but in other jurisdictions where there was an issue of “manufactured evidence”.
He cited an example where a man went to the police station to clear his name and was arrested and kept in a cell overnight and then released.
Ramadhar said there was fabricated evidence as to why they had him in custody.