Mom bids Kimani farewell

Kimberley Charles

last rites: Kimberley Charles, centre, mother of deceased infant Kimani “Mani” Emmanuel Francis, is consoled by relatives during her son’s funeral yesterday at the Bethel Pentecostal Church, Point Fortin. Mani drowned in the Guapo River one mile away from his home after he went missing on Monday, May 9. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Two-year-old Kimani “Mani” Emmanuel Francis was laid to rest yesterday afternoon, ten days after his body was found near the trunk of a fallen tree in the Guapo River in Point Fortin.

At the funeral service at the Bethel Pentecostal Church in Morris Street, Point Fortin, the child’s casket was ushered into the church building, where residents and relatives clothed in memorial T-shirts waited.

The hymn “Jesus Loves the Little Children” was sung as the body arrived.

The service was officiated by Bishop Emroy Sampson who prayed for comfort for Francis’s family throughout the ordeal.

After the church service, Kimani’s body was taken in procession to the Gonzales Public Cemetery, where he was buried.

An acknowledgment printed in the funeral’s programme thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers.

“The family of the late ‘Mani’ Kimani Emmanuel Francis would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation for all of the love, kindness and thoughtful gestures that have been bestowed upon them during this time of bereavement. Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers, may God bless you all,” it read.

Two Mondays ago, Kimani walked away from his family’s home and could not be found. The following day, his body was discovered in the Guapo River. It is suspected he fell off a bridge and drowned.

However, a mentally challenged man from the village came forward a few days later, claiming he had “killed the child”.

Investigators have been attempting to have the man mentally evaluated, so that he can speak with a legal aid attorney before he is questioned. Police do not believe he was involved in Kimani’s death.

Doubtful over the child’s cause of death, and the time he died, family members were able to raise $5,000 to pay for a second autopsy, the result of which will be available on Monday.

Meanwhile, police intend going to the Director of Public Prosecutions soon to determine whether there is a case made out for manslaughter by negligence against a subject of interest in the child’s death.

Devil out to destroy boys

Delivering the sermon at the service yesterday, Christian Nicholas called for a community effort to protect the young men within it.

“What are you doing to protect the young men in our community? That is my question. The parents and community have a responsibility to lead the young men in the way of the Lord,” he said.

Nicholas said society should place more emphasis on young men who he suggested were calling out for help.

Quoting biblical passages, Nicholas said the “devil” was out to destroy the potential of Trinidad and Tobago’s youth.

“We must also focus on our young men... young boys are crying out just like the young ladies are crying out. As we grow in society, we are told that men are naturally strong and young ladies are weak so place all our focus on the young women and in some cases we neglect the men. If you look at the case of young men and education, it seems our young women are doing better than our young men,” he said.

“Place our focus on the boys, I want to share with you there’s an enemy after our young men…There is an enemy behind it all, there is the devil at work to destroy our young people. This is the reason why Jesus is important. More than face value there is a spiritual being seeking to kill, steal and destroy our young men,” he said.

Hide your child in Christ

He warned that without protection, young men “will continue to go down”.

“There is great potential in our young men. An enemy is coming to steal that potential, from manifesting itself. The Holy Spirit can bring forth the potential. Who knows what these young men could have achieved, politicians, doctors? The enemy is after their potential,” he said

Nicholas then called on parents and community members to hide their children in Christ.

“What are you doing to help the young men in society? The only way you and I can hide and protect our children is in the Lord. The only safe place of assurance is in Christ. The responsibility is on the parents, elders and community to lead the children to the lord.

“You are in my church, bring your children to Sunday school, if you don’t want to come to this church, take them to another church. No disrespect to the officers, politicians, Christ is the only source… Listen community and stead our young men, our boys and children,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Siblings in court over $316m Country Club sale

Siblings in court over $316m Country Club sale

A SQUABBLE between siblings of the Fernandes family over the recent sale of the Trinidad Country Club (TCC) in Maraval to the United States Embassy at a cost of $316 million has found its way before the court.

The sibling rivalry took the form of an application for injunctive relief filed on March 25, 2022 by Luisa Fernandes and three companies—Domus Trust, AM Investments and Poui Investments.

Mom bids Kimani farewell

Mom bids Kimani farewell

Two-year-old Kimani “Mani” Emmanuel Francis was laid to rest yesterday afternoon, ten days after his body was found near the trunk of a fallen tree in the Guapo River in Point Fortin.

At the funeral service at the Bethel Pentecostal Church in Morris Street, Point Fortin, the child’s casket was ushered into the church building, where residents and relatives clothed in memorial T-shirts waited.

COPS TO QUESTION SEX ABUSE VICTIM

COPS TO QUESTION SEX ABUSE VICTIM

A victim of sexual abuse that allegedly took place at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home over 25 years ago will be speaking to the police this weekend.

The man spoke to the Express on Thursday and gave a detailed account of the sexual abuse he suffered, along with about 40 others wards at the St Dominic’s home.

WAGE INSULT

WAGE INSULT

Enough is enough! It’s time to shut down the country.

Those are the fighting words of some trade union leaders following the two per cent offer to public servants for an eighth-year period in wage negotiations by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial.

National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president general James Lambert, speaking at a news conference yesterday at the union’s headquarters in Port of Spain, said he found it very disrespectful that the CPO during a meeting on Thursday with the unions representing public servants offered zero per cent from 2014-2017, one per cent in 2018, zero per cent from 2019-2020 and another one per cent in 2021.

Wife of man killed by police awarded $.2m

Wife of man killed by police awarded $.2m

MORE than $.2 million has been awarded to a San Fernando woman who was beaten by police officers before being detained and charged with assaulting one of them in the execution of his duties.

The beating inflicted on 31-year-old Alisha Richards took place on October 20, 2016, just seconds after her husband, Adalle Gilbert, was also allegedly shot dead by the same officer.

Recommended for you