Mom bids Kimani farewell

Two-year-old Kimani “Mani” Emmanuel Francis was laid to rest yesterday afternoon, ten days after his body was found near the trunk of a fallen tree in the Guapo River in Point Fortin.
At the funeral service at the Bethel Pentecostal Church in Morris Street, Point Fortin, the child’s casket was ushered into the church building, where residents and relatives clothed in memorial T-shirts waited.
The hymn “Jesus Loves the Little Children” was sung as the body arrived.
The service was officiated by Bishop Emroy Sampson who prayed for comfort for Francis’s family throughout the ordeal.
After the church service, Kimani’s body was taken in procession to the Gonzales Public Cemetery, where he was buried.
An acknowledgment printed in the funeral’s programme thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers.
“The family of the late ‘Mani’ Kimani Emmanuel Francis would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation for all of the love, kindness and thoughtful gestures that have been bestowed upon them during this time of bereavement. Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers, may God bless you all,” it read.
Two Mondays ago, Kimani walked away from his family’s home and could not be found. The following day, his body was discovered in the Guapo River. It is suspected he fell off a bridge and drowned.
However, a mentally challenged man from the village came forward a few days later, claiming he had “killed the child”.
Investigators have been attempting to have the man mentally evaluated, so that he can speak with a legal aid attorney before he is questioned. Police do not believe he was involved in Kimani’s death.
Doubtful over the child’s cause of death, and the time he died, family members were able to raise $5,000 to pay for a second autopsy, the result of which will be available on Monday.
Meanwhile, police intend going to the Director of Public Prosecutions soon to determine whether there is a case made out for manslaughter by negligence against a subject of interest in the child’s death.
Devil out to destroy boys
Delivering the sermon at the service yesterday, Christian Nicholas called for a community effort to protect the young men within it.
“What are you doing to protect the young men in our community? That is my question. The parents and community have a responsibility to lead the young men in the way of the Lord,” he said.
Nicholas said society should place more emphasis on young men who he suggested were calling out for help.
Quoting biblical passages, Nicholas said the “devil” was out to destroy the potential of Trinidad and Tobago’s youth.
“We must also focus on our young men... young boys are crying out just like the young ladies are crying out. As we grow in society, we are told that men are naturally strong and young ladies are weak so place all our focus on the young women and in some cases we neglect the men. If you look at the case of young men and education, it seems our young women are doing better than our young men,” he said.
“Place our focus on the boys, I want to share with you there’s an enemy after our young men…There is an enemy behind it all, there is the devil at work to destroy our young people. This is the reason why Jesus is important. More than face value there is a spiritual being seeking to kill, steal and destroy our young men,” he said.
Hide your child in Christ
He warned that without protection, young men “will continue to go down”.
“There is great potential in our young men. An enemy is coming to steal that potential, from manifesting itself. The Holy Spirit can bring forth the potential. Who knows what these young men could have achieved, politicians, doctors? The enemy is after their potential,” he said
Nicholas then called on parents and community members to hide their children in Christ.
“What are you doing to help the young men in society? The only way you and I can hide and protect our children is in the Lord. The only safe place of assurance is in Christ. The responsibility is on the parents, elders and community to lead the children to the lord.
“You are in my church, bring your children to Sunday school, if you don’t want to come to this church, take them to another church. No disrespect to the officers, politicians, Christ is the only source… Listen community and stead our young men, our boys and children,” he said.