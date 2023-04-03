MOM, DAUGHTER DIE IN FIRE

The burglar-proofing built to keep them safe proved to be a prison from which Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter Zaya could not escape when fire broke out at their home early yesterday.
The mother and child were trapped inside the kitchen of their home at Quinam Road, Siparia.
Morris, 41, had minutes earlier saved her sister Dana Phillip and her two older children but died when the flames prevented her from escaping with her little girl.
Their bodies were found, near each other, inside the kitchen of the burnt house.
The fire started at around 5.15 a.m.
A neighbour saw smoke coming from the house and called out to Morris.
When no one answered, the man broke a window to alert the family, the Express was told.
But Morris had already been awakened by the crackling sound and was hurriedly getting everyone out of the five-bedroom house.
Alana Phillips, a sister, said, “I don’t live here but I was told that Kemba was already up and waking everyone up. She was going through the corridor and making sure everyone came out.”
Relatives said the flames spread quickly throughout the house trapping Morris and Zaya, the last of her three children, inside.
The older children—ages 21 and 16—and Morris’ 36-year-old sister were already outside and were screaming for help.
But the flames were too intense and returning inside the house would have been deadly, neighbours said.
Fire officers found the bodies of mother and daughter, huddled together, inside the kitchen.
Morris’ sister and two surviving children were taken to the Siparia Health Facility for medical examination.
The children’s father, Brandon Morris, was at his home nearby.
He said, “Someone called me and I went there and saw the house on fire. I couldn’t do anything.”
Brandon Morris said he had spent Saturday evening with little Zaya at the savannah.
“They were here by me last night and then they went home. The children were excited about their vacation,” he said.
Zaya was a Standard Two pupil of the St Brigid’s Girls’ RC Primary School. Her mother worked as a cashier at a bakery in Siparia.
The family lost everything they owned in the blaze, including a Toyota Corolla Cross SUV which was parked outside.
A neighbour said, “The only thing saved was a pet dog.”
Brandon Morris said his two older children were treated at the Siparia Health Centre yesterday and released in his care.
The Express was told that the children were being treated for asthma and anxiety.
Fire Service slammed for slow response
Neighbours who witnessed the fire that claimed the life of Morris and her little girl say they were disappointed in the response of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.
The Express was told there were no fire appliances at the Siparia Fire Station and officers from the Penal Fire Station responded to the report.
Residents were also enraged that the fire tenders were not equipped with a sufficient water supply and had to leave and return with more water to douse the flames.
Lorna Gonzales, an 83-year-old woman who lives across the road, said she contacted the Siparia Fire Station at 5.15 a.m., and several times after that.
“But they did not come until 5.55 a.m. and I think that is too long. The fire station is located less than five minutes away. I think that is outrageous and we need to get more serious about these things. I called numerous times and every time they telling me they know about it,” she said.
Gonzales said she was traumatised by the incident as Morris visited her home daily to assist her.
“And that little girl come across just yesterday and gave me a sweetie. I live here alone and Kemba always coming across to see if I need anything,” she said.
When the Express arrived at the scene yesterday, Gonzales said her blood pressure was elevated and she was waiting on transportation to go to the hospital.
“I cannot deal with this, it is too much. Just two weeks ago I had my 83rd birthday party and Kemba and her children came and celebrated with me,” she said.
Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she was saddened by the deaths.
“That woman was so pleasant and so was her daughter. She worked hard, My husband woke me up and said Kemba’s house on fire. I came out and there was nothing we could do to help, it was engulfed,” she said.
The neighbour said fire appliances from the Penal Fire Station also responded to the report.
“If we had enough resources in Siparia they would have responded sooner,” she said.
A St Brigid’s Girls’ RC Primary School teacher told the Express she saw Zaya at school on Friday, participating in an Easter Bonnet parade. “She was happy and helpful. She was always participating and doing things in school. She was a happy little girl,” she said.
Fire officers responding to the report say an investigation will be launched to determine what caused the blaze.