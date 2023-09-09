Mom, daughter set free after taken from home

A MOTHER and daughter anti-kidnapping officers believe were abducted from their Maraval home early yesterday morning were released in Morvant last night.
They were identified as Petrina Hernandez, 45, and Amelia Roberts, 19.
Police reports indicated that around 4 a.m., a security officer who works with one of the women checked their home in Simpson Drive, Andalucia, Maraval, and found that they were missing.
Calls to their cellphones went unanswered and the house had been ransacked, police said.
Officers suspect that several men came to the home as three of the family’s vehicles—a Hyundai Tucson, a silver Toyota Yaris and a black Nissan Cefiro—were also missing from the yard.
It could not be immediately determined if anything had been taken.
The women’s relatives contacted Maraval police who then contacted the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU).
The Express visited the house yesterday afternoon and observed two police vehicles parked nearby.
Two officers in plain clothes and wearing bullet-proof vests were observed with two others in uniform speaking with about seven people at the home.
As the Express approached they and the officers walked into the house and shut the door.
An unidentified man who was standing outside and speaking on his cellphone told the Express: “I think you should leave that alone,” when he was asked about the missing mother and daughter.
He then walked inside the house.
Just before 7 p.m. last night, Hernandez and Roberts were released near a walkover on the Lady Young Road, Morvant.
Police confirmed they were released, but did not immediately provide any further details as to the motive behind the incident.
—Gyasi Gonzales
and Alexander Bruzual