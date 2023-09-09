Mom, daughter set free after taken from home

Petrina Hernandez

family home: The house on Simpson Drive, Andalucia, Maraval, yesterday where Petrina Hernandez and her daughter, Amelia Roberts, were abducted. —Photo: GYASI GONZALES

A MOTHER and daughter anti-­kidnapping officers believe were abducted from their Maraval home early yesterday morning were released in Morvant last night.

They were identified as Petrina Hernandez, 45, and Amelia Roberts, 19.

Police reports indicated that around 4 a.m., a security officer who works with one of the wo­men checked their home in Simpson Drive, Andalucia, Maraval, and found that they were missing.

Calls to their cellphones went unanswered and the house had been ransacked, police said.

Officers suspect that several men came to the home as three of the family’s vehicles—a Hyundai Tucson, a silver Toyota Yaris and a black Nissan Cefiro—were also missing from the yard.

It could not be immediately determined if anything had been taken.

The women’s relatives contac­ted Maraval police who then contacted the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU).

The Express visited the house yesterday afternoon and observed two police vehicles parked nearby.

Two officers in plain clothes and wearing bullet-proof vests were observed with two others in uniform speaking with about seven people at the home.

As the Express approached they and the officers walked into the house and shut the door.

An unidentified man who was standing outside and speaking on his cellphone told the Express: “I think you should leave that alone,” when he was asked about the missing mother and daughter.

He then walked inside the house.

Just before 7 p.m. last night, Hernandez and Roberts were released near a walkover on the Lady Young Road, Morvant.

Police confirmed they were released, but did not immediately provide any further details as to the motive behind the incident.

—Gyasi Gonzales

and Alexander Bruzual

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Archbishop brings claim against vendor

Archbishop brings claim against vendor

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon has brought a legal claim against a vendor from Maraval for constructing a fruit stall on the compound of one of its churches without permission.

The person against whom the action was brought, Jason St Hilaire, has also been in the process of building a second structure on the compound along Saut D’Eau Road, Paramin, Maraval, and has refused to comply with instructions to cease carrying out his trade on the compound and have the structures demolished.

Mom, daughter set free after taken from home

Mom, daughter set free after taken from home

A MOTHER and daughter anti-­kidnapping officers believe were abducted from their Maraval home early yesterday morning were released in Morvant last night.

They were identified as Petrina Hernandez, 45, and Amelia Roberts, 19.

Police reports indicated that around 4 a.m., a security officer who works with one of the wo­men checked their home in Simpson Drive, Andalucia, Maraval, and found that they were missing.

US donates 4 vessels to T&T Coast Guard

US donates 4 vessels to T&T Coast Guard

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has admitted that Trinidad and Tobago has “limited capacity” to protect its borders from illegal drugs and guns.

Hinds was speaking yesterday at a handing-over ceremony of a donation by the United States government of four naval assets to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard as well as the upgrading of its Maritime Operations Command Centre.

THA: We can’t afford to do so

THA: We can’t afford to do so

Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Faith B.Yisrael has shot down suggestions that Tobago should purchase its own inter-island cargo vessel so as to avoid future transportation disruptions.

She said the THA simply could not afford to do so.

The MV Cabo Star, which transports cargo between Trinidad and Tobago, has been down for repairs for the past two weeks.

‘No legal action taken against commission’

‘No legal action taken against commission’

No legal action has been taken against the commission of enquiry or its chairman, Jerome Lynch, KC, by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and Heritage Petroleum, says Energy Minister Stuart Young.

The minister said this in response to a question at the Parliament sitting yesterday from Opposition MP David Lee.

Recommended for you