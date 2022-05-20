Mom demands justice for bullied, beaten teen

A Laventille mother is threatening to take legal action against a school in St Augustine after her daughter returned home severely beaten.
Speaking with the Express last week Friday, the mother asked for her name to be withheld as she recounted what happened to her daughter at school last week Wednesday.
“Around 1.30 p.m., my daughter was attacked by several students at St Augustine Secondary School. I sent my child to school to learn, not to be beaten. She was ‘jumped’ by five older girls and three boys, who repeatedly kicked, cuffed and slapped my daughter. No one tried to assist her. She is a Form One student; she is 13 years old and very small for her age.”
The woman, who has three other children, said her daughter doesn’t bother anyone and prefers to spend time by herself, drawing and painting.
“My daughter came to me weeks ago and said she was being bullied by some girls at school. She did not know the girls as they were in a higher grade than her. I didn’t take it seriously... I really wished I did. I just told her to ignore them and if they approached her, walk away.”
However, she said things escalated when school reopened on April 19.
“The school was previously on rotation, and students were split into two groups. Group A came to school Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while group B came on Tuesday and Thursday. My daughter managed to avoid her bullies due to the separation, but all hell broke loose when everyone returned to school together,” she said.
‘Massive pain’
She said what was supposed to be an ordinary school day for her child turned into a wrestling match, as she tried to defend herself against unrelenting blows from several male and female pupils.
“The school concluded early on Wednesday, around 1 p.m., due to the weather, but students could not leave the compound immediately due to the heavy rainfall. School officials had everyone gathered inside the hall.
“My daughter told me the boys at school started filling bottles of water and began a water fight, group A against group B. She was standing in front of some girls, and they began pushing her. She walked away, but they came back and began pushing her again.
“She tried to move to another side of the hall, but the girls came back cursing and shoving her. One of the girls slapped her across her face, and my daughter kicked her. They began hitting each other. More students joined in the fight and began beating on my daughter,” she said.
The mother said a video showing the fight has been circulating on social media.
“Tears came to my eyes to see so many students beating my daughter and no one trying to stop it. My daughter was jumped by the group more than five times on Wednesday. She went to the dean’s office to complain, but the dean just ignored her. My daughter felt helpless and did not know what to do.
“As she was leaving the dean’s office, the same girls attacked her again right in front of the dean and safety officer. The girl cuffed my daughter in her face and ran off. My daughter ran after the girl, and they began fighting again in the hall. A security guard came and parted the fight.
“My daughter went to the washroom to freshen up when the girl cornered her in the toilet, and they began fighting again. My daughter tried to run away, but the girl caught her in the school car park, and they began fighting again,” she said.
According to the mother, her daughter is at home, traumatised.
“My daughter is getting massive pain in her back and neck. Her back is swollen, and she is having trouble moving around. I went to the school to speak to the teacher and principal, who declined a meeting.
“Seeing my child in so much pain... I admit I was angry and loud. I did not use obscenities, but I felt my daughter’s plight was falling on deaf ears. No one at the school takes these things seriously.
“I found out another student was at home with a broken ankle after several students attacked him. Nothing has been done for my daughter. What if it happens again? How will she feel safe coming to school if no one is held accountable?”
The mother said she has also reported the matter to the police and is exploring her legal options.