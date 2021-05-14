Mom dies after surviving Covid

Single mother of one, Sherene Ali, suffered “a silent death” on Thursday afternoon after recovering from Covid-19.
The San Fernando mother and worship leader at the City of Destiny International Church (CODI) was yesterday celebrated by mourning daughter Shinnell Bissoon, who posted the news of her mother’s passing on Facebook.
According to Bissoon, her mother did contract the Covid-19 virus but this was not the cause of her death.
The virus, she said, had weakened the ailing woman who had existing medical complications.
She described her mother as being full of energy and was laughing and happy to have survived the deadly virus.
“She’s all I have...My mum passed away late last night. She had Covid but that didn’t kill her.
“She recovered and was full of energy but Covid made her body too weak to handle medical complications that took her life.
“In fact, we were laughing and so happy that she survived. She’s telling me how she is OK, how to pray for other Covid patients to get better and heal. Sigh…
“Her death came so silently. I am not prepared...unfortunately it’s what I’m facing now,” wrote Bissoon.
A devastated Bissoon described her mother as a “super mom” .
“To those who know me know that all I have is my mum. It’s us against the world and we have each other. A single parent that I haven’t a clue how she did it. That’s a super mum.
This time I don’t have the words to express all my feelings. If only I can turn back time.
“She’s such an amazing person and this is the last thing my family and I was expected to happen...her death.
“I thank everyone who played a part in mummy’s life. You all helped shape her to who she was and I appreciate that,” she said.
Gone too soon
Ali’s death has since been mourned by thousands of persons on social media who issued condolences to the family.
“My daughter, why did you leave us so soon? You called on Monday and asked me to send someone by your home to collect something. I did but didn’t know that would’ve been our last conversation. Sherene, you left us just too soon. You’ve just committed yourself to the worship team and we sat and watched the joy you experienced when singing.”
“On behalf of the entire leadership of CODI we are sad to announce the passing of a dear daughter Sherene Ali—(San Fernando branch) but filled with content and joy in our hearts knowing she has gone to glory. To her daughter Shinnell (we are standing with you I know it’s hard to swallow), the entire family and loved ones, the worship team (I know you will truly miss her) and the entire church family we extend sincere condolences to you and declare supernatural comfort, peace, assurance and strength,” wrote Pastor LL Spencer.
“In times like this nothing can be said to ease the pain but I hope in time you heal. Your last moments with your mom were precious. I am sorry you had to lose her this young,” wrote one commenter.
Deepest condolences to you, I can’t imagine how you are feeling but I know that you have a blessed hope of meeting your mother again as she’s with the love of her life, her maker Jesus Christ. May her memories be eternal and her soul rest in eternal peace,” wrote another.
“You are all your mom ever spoke about and sacrificed everything to bring you where you are today ...She believed in the Lord so he always made a way for her to provide for you all...She’s your guardian angel now ...Fly high Sherene Ali you were a faithful warrior,” said another.