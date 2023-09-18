Mom dies in drive-by; boy, 8, injured

An eight-year-old boy was shot in the back in a shooting incident in Couva on Saturday evening which resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman.
The Express was told that Denise Mendoza, from Coconut Boulevard in Pleasantville, was fatally shot at about 6.20 p.m. in a vehicle which was proceeding along Lisas Boulevard in Couva.
Mendoza was a mother of three.
Police reported that she was in a Toyota Fielder, along with the boy and a 49-year-old man, when near Tony’s Grill House, a silver Nissan AD Wagon pulled up next to them. The occupants of the wagon then opened fire on the car before speeding away.
The driver of the Fielder pulled to the side and the police and paramedics were notified.
A team of officers from the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
All three of the injured were taken to nearby Couva District Hospital, but Mendoza died shortly after 8 p.m.
The man was shot multiple times to his torso. He and the boy were both stabilised and transferred to San Fernando General Hospital. The boy was then sent to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope for further observation.
They were both in serious condition up to press time last night.
Around 8.20 p.m. on Saturday, PC Joseph and PC Williams, of the Central Division Task Force, found the Nissan wagon abandoned at Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay, with spent ammunition casings inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed away and will be examined by crime scene personnel.
Several spent 5.56mm shells were also found, police saying an AR-15 rifle may have been used in the attack.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, relatives said they were still trying to come to terms with the incident.
They said from their information, Mendoza was not the target of the gunmen.
“They come for (name called)...he got shot and his child and all got shot. But like them gunmen didn’t know who was in the car, or they simply did not care, because why would you open fire like that with a woman and child in the car? Cause she (Mendoza) was a caterer. She wasn’t in anything, she was a nice, sweet, loving person. So right now this news hitting everyone who knew her very, very hard. Because them gunmen clearly have no care over who else they hurt,” said relatives.